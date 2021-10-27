CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and The Joint Commission have established the Leading Laboratories Recognition Program – a designation that promotes laboratory leadership and helps elevate the visibility and collaborative work of the medical laboratory team among clinical colleagues, hospital leadership and patients.
The designation, available to Joint Commission-accredited laboratories, is a symbol of laboratory excellence and provides visible and public recognition of a laboratory's meaningful achievements in improving patient outcomes. It also serves as proof of a laboratory's trusted leadership and commitment to the necessary ongoing professional development of its team that is critical to the continued delivery of effective, high-quality care.
"As patient-focused leaders in health care and laboratory services, ASCP and The Joint Commission are recognized for assuring continuous quality improvement with proven metrics and share in the aim of benefiting and elevating patient outcomes," said E. Blair Holladay, PhD, MASCP, SCT(ASCP)CM, CEO of ASCP.
Leading Laboratories was developed and refined by laboratory leaders. The designation is accomplished through a set of criteria designed to quantify and exhibit the capability of a given laboratory to achieve high quality outcomes, assure professional development, engage in trusted leadership and earn laboratory visibility.
"The Leading Laboratories designation provides elevated visibility to distinguish the collaborative work of medical laboratory team members in a way that adds value to their institution and public recognition of their meaningful achievements," said Heather Hurley, executive director, Laboratory Accreditation, The Joint Commission.
The two organizations' shared goals for the Leading Laboratories Recognition Program seek to:
- Build stronger, more resilient laboratory teams through facilitating and highlighting the development of individuals and team members;
- Garner respect within the pathology and laboratory medicine community;
- Elevate medical laboratories within the larger clinical care team and their organizations or health care systems; and
- Expand awareness of the vital role of medical laboratories among patients and the public.
"As a recognition program combined with The Joint Commission Laboratory Accreditation Program, we believe Leading Laboratories will elevate to the level of organizational C-suite, as well as harmonize with key stakeholders," said Dr. Holladay. "These stakeholders include patients, care providers, multi-disciplinary teams, laboratory leaders, future students, new graduates and professionals, industry, government, and payers."
The Leading Laboratories Recognition Program will also provide a model and roadmap to help laboratories on their journey to achieve this designation. The recognition program will support ASCP and The Joint Commission's shared mission of patient safety and quality, while providing another way to confirm laboratories' essential role in the continuum of care across all health care settings.
Applications for the Leading Laboratories Recognition Program will begin to be accepted on October 27, 2021. To learn more, visit http://www.leadinglaboratories.org.
About ASCP
Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org. Follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ascp_chicago and connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ASCP.Chicago.
About The Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at http://www.jointcommission.org.
