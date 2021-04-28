TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$119,470 million for 1Q21, up by 23% year-over-year and down by 20% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$8,565 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$3,899 million in 1Q20 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,044 million in 4Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.99 (or US$0.141 per ADS), compared to NT$0.92 for 1Q20 and NT$2.35 for 4Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.94 (or US$0.137 per ADS), compared to NT$0.89 for 1Q20 and NT$2.30 for 4Q20.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
1Q21 Results Highlights -- Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 50%, 9%, 40% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$97,442 million for the quarter, down from NT$125,578 million in 4Q20.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$55,635 million for the quarter, representing 47% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$15,788 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,045 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 2.7 percentage points to 18.4% in 1Q21 from 15.7% in 4Q20.
- Operating margin was 9.3% in 1Q21, compared to 7.6% in 4Q20.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$572 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss of NT$224 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$391 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$149 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$528 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$272 million.
- Income before tax was NT$11,338 million for 1Q21, compared to NT$12,604 million in 4Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,490 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,839 million in 4Q20.
- In 1Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$8,565 million, compared to NT$3,899 million in 1Q20 and NT$10,044 million in 4Q20.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,379,428,032, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 1Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$1.99 (or US$0.141 per ADS) were based on 4,303,255,776 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q21. Our 1Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.94 (or US$0.137 per ADS) were based on 4,357,714,464 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q21.
1Q21 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$55,760 million for the quarter, down by 1% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$18,296 million for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$13,349 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,104 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 1.8 percentage points to 24.4% in 1Q21 from 22.6% in 4Q20.
- Operating margin was 13.4% in 1Q21, compared to 11.0% in 4Q20.
1Q21 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$43,540 million, down by 40% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$37,227 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,342 million for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$813 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased 0.1 percentage points to 8.7% in 1Q21 from 8.8% in 4Q20.
- Operating margin was 2.8% in 1Q21, compared to 4.4% in 4Q20.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 1Q21 totaled US$471 million, of which US$337 million were used in packaging operations, US$118 million in testing operations, US$11 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of March 31, 2021, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$255,198 million.
- Current ratio was 1.44 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.61 as of March 31, 2021.
- Total number of employees was 101,785 as of March 31, 2021, compared to 101,981 as of December 31, 2020.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues both in 1Q21 and 4Q20. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q21 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 1Q21 and 4Q20.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues in 1Q21, compared to 32% in 4Q20.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 73% of our total net revenues in 1Q21, compared to 86% in 4Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q21.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 80% of our total net revenues in 1Q21, compared to 90% in 4Q20.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
1Q/21
4Q/20
1Q/20
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
24,940
26,130
19,061
ATM Consolidated Operations
1Q/21
4Q/20
1Q/20
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
73,767
72,752
66,209
Revenues by Application
Communication
50%
52%
54%
Computing
14%
14%
15%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
36%
34%
31%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
34%
35%
38%
Wirebonding
40%
39%
36%
Discrete and Others
9%
9%
7%
Testing
15%
15%
17%
Material
2%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
460
359
394
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
22,566
21,822
17,693
Number of Wirebonders
27,574
26,461
24,780
Number of Testers
5,862
5,680
5,554
EMS Operations
1Q/21
4Q/20
1Q/20
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
47,693
79,149
32,727
Revenues by End Application
Communication
39%
45%
36%
Computing & Storage
7%
4%
14%
Consumer
33%
39%
33%
Industrial
14%
8%
11%
Automotive
5%
3%
6%
Others
2%
1%
0%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
11
19
15
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2021
Dec. 31
2020
Mar. 31
2020
Net revenues:
Packaging
59,033
57,260
51,613
Testing
11,130
10,667
11,563
EMS
47,684
79,141
32,721
Others
1,623
1,809
1,460
Total net revenues
119,470
148,877
97,357
Cost of revenues
(97,442)
(125,578)
(81,201)
Gross profit
22,028
23,299
16,156
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,769)
(4,929)
(4,609)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,193)
(7,124)
(5,484)
Total operating expenses
(10,962)
(12,053)
(10,093)
Operating income
11,066
11,246
6,063
Non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense, net
(572)
(592)
(893)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(224)
51
(324)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
391
165
186
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
149
169
(39)
Others
528
1,565
244
Total non-operating income (expenses)
272
1,358
(826)
Income before tax
11,338
12,604
5,237
Income tax expense
(2,490)
(1,839)
(1,175)
Income from continuing operations and
8,848
10,765
4,062
Non-controlling interest
(283)
(721)
(163)
Net income attributable to
8,565
10,044
3,899
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$1.99
NT$2.35
NT$0.92
– Diluted
NT$1.94
NT$2.30
NT$0.89
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.141
US$0.163
US$0.061
– Diluted
US$0.137
US$0.160
US$0.060
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,357,714
4,295,951
4,280,990
FX (NTD/USD)
28.30
28.78
30.00
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2021
Dec. 31
2020
Mar. 31
2020
Net revenues:
Packaging
61,545
60,825
53,600
Testing
11,131
10,667
11,566
Direct Material
1,044
1,229
1,014
Others
47
31
29
Total net revenues
73,767
72,752
66,209
Cost of revenues
(55,760)
(56,274)
(52,875)
Gross profit
18,007
16,478
13,334
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,697)
(3,882)
(3,648)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,392)
(4,594)
(4,114)
Total operating expenses
(8,089)
(8,476)
(7,762)
Operating income
9,918
8,002
5,572
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2021
Dec. 31
2020
Mar. 31
2020
Net revenues
47,693
79,149
32,727
Cost of revenues
(43,540)
(72,153)
(29,679)
Gross profit
4,153
6,996
3,048
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,097)
(1,073)
(983)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,723)
(2,460)
(1,294)
Total operating expenses
(2,820)
(3,533)
(2,277)
Operating income
1,333
3,463
771
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Mar. 31, 2021
As of Dec. 31, 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
73,783
51,538
Financial assets – current
5,114
4,894
Notes and accounts receivable
81,726
91,834
Inventories
66,949
61,988
Others
14,629
13,759
Total current assets
242,201
224,013
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity
method
18,797
17,041
Property plant and equipment
236,865
233,207
Right-of-use assets
8,953
8,621
Intangible assets
79,942
80,930
Others
19,471
19,279
Total assets
606,229
583,091
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
41,186
34,598
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of
8,133
11,220
Notes and accounts payable
62,059
73,268
Others
56,472
52,811
Total current liabilities
167,850
171,897
Bonds payable
48,457
49,254
Long-term borrowings[3]
124,247
108,170
Other liabilities
19,570
19,513
Total liabilities
360,124
348,834
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
229,758
218,635
Non-controlling interests
16,347
15,622
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
606,229
583,091
Current Ratio
1.44
1.30
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.61
0.65
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
2021
2020
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Income before tax
11,338
12,604
5,237
Depreciation & amortization
13,046
12,764
12,687
Other operating activities items
(8,633)
2,754
(4,476)
Net cash generated from operating activities
15,751
28,122
13,448
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(14,053)
(15,139)
(13,605)
Other investment activities items
(205)
(4,859)
(205)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,258)
(19,998)
(13,810)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net proceeds from (repayment of) loans
19,600
(15,686)
13,890
Other financing activities items
1,613
989
194
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
21,213
(14,697)
14,084
Foreign currency exchange effect
(461)
638
(24)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
22,245
(5,935)
13,698
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
51,538
55,814
60,131
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
73,783
49,879
73,829
Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet
73,783
51,538
73,829
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale
-
(1,659)
-
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
[3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
