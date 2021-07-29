TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$126,926 million for 2Q21, up by 18% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially.  Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,338 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21.  Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS), compared to NT$1.63 for 2Q20 and NT$1.97 for 1Q21.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS), compared to NT$1.60 for 2Q20 and NT$1.92 for 1Q21.  We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash's identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21.  Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2021.  The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 51%, 9%, 39% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
  • Cost of revenue was NT$102,122 million for the quarter, up from NT$97,584 million in 1Q21.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$58,420 million for the quarter, representing 46% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$16,144 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,402 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 1.2 percentage points to 19.5% in 2Q21 from 18.3% in 1Q21.
  • Operating margin was 10.4% in 2Q21, compared to 9.1% in 1Q21.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$569 million.
    • Net foreign exchange gain of NT$1,057 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
    • Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,050 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$219 million.
    • Other net non-operating income of NT$513 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.  Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$170 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$13,344 million for 2Q21, compared to NT$11,180 million in 1Q21.  We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,648 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,451 million in 1Q21.
  • In 2Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,338 million, compared to NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and NT$8,477 million in 1Q21.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,382,932,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries.  Our 2Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS) were based on 4,309,821,394 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q21.  Our 2Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS) were based on 4,362,634,153 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q21.

2Q21 Results Highlights – ATM[2]

  • Cost of revenues was NT$58,778 million for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$19,808 million for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$13,706 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,398 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 1.2 percentage points to 25.6% in 2Q21 from 24.4% in 1Q21.
  • Operating margin was 15.0% in 2Q21, compared to 13.4% in 1Q21.

2Q21 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$44,678 million, up by 2% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$38,472 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$2,336 million for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$873 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 9.1% in 2Q21 from 8.4% in 1Q21.
  • Operating margin was 2.6% in 2Q21, compared to 2.5% in 1Q21.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 2Q21 totaled US$611 million, of which US$450 million were used in packaging operations, US$116 million in testing operations, US$39 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • As of June 30, 2021, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$276,357 million.
  • Current ratio was 1.30 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.60 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Total number of employees was 103,164 as of June 30, 2021, compared to 101,785 as of March 31, 2021.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 44% in 1Q21.  Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q21 individually.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 2Q21 and 1Q21.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 2Q21 and 1Q21. 

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 73% in 1Q21.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q21.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 80% in 1Q21.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.  The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.  With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



2Q/21

1Q/21

2Q/20

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

27,350

24,867

22,488



ATM Consolidated Operations



2Q/21

1Q/21

2Q/20

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

78,988

73,767

69,516

Revenues by Application







Communication

50%

50%

54%

Computing

14%

14%

14%

Automotive, Consumer & Others

36%

36%

32%

Revenues by Type







Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

33%

34%

38%

Wirebonding

42%

40%

35%

Discrete and Others

8%

9%

7%

Testing

15%

15%

18%

Material

2%

2%

2%

Capacity & EBITDA







CapEx (US$ Millions)*

570

460

424

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

24,671

22,566

20,037

Number of Wirebonders

29,056

27,574

24,667

Number of Testers

6,001

5,862

5,790



EMS Operations



2Q/21

1Q/21

2Q/20

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

49,154

47,693

39,709

Revenues by End Application







Communication

39%

39%

46%

Computing & Storage

10%

7%

12%

Consumer

28%

33%

28%

Industrial

16%

14%

10%

Automotive

5%

5%

3%

Others

2%

2%

1%

Capacity 







CapEx (US$ Millions)*

39

11

70

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2021



Mar. 31

2021[3]



Jun. 30

2020



Jun. 30

2021



Jun. 30

2020

Net revenues:



















Packaging

64,149



59,033



53,622



123,182



105,235

Testing

11,676



11,130



12,690



22,806



24,253

EMS

49,147



47,684



39,703



96,831



72,424

Others

1,954



1,623



1,534



3,577



2,994

Total net revenues

126,926



119,470



107,549



246,396



204,906





















Cost of revenues

(102,122)



(97,584)



(88,740)



(199,706)



(169,941)

Gross profit

24,804



21,886



18,809



46,690



34,965





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development

(5,076)



(4,769)



(4,837)



(9,845)



(9,446)

Selling, general and administrative

(6,554)



(6,209)



(5,545)



(12,763)



(11,029)

Total operating expenses

(11,630)



(10,978)



(10,382)



(22,608)



(20,475)

Operating income

13,174



10,908



8,427



24,082



14,490





















Net non-operating (expenses) income:



















Interest expense - net

(569)



(572)



(771)



(1,141)



(1,664)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,057



(224)



718



833



394

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets

   and liabilities

(1,050)



391



(17)



(659)



169

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

219



149



105



368



66

Others

513



528



417



1,041



661

Total non-operating income (expenses)

170



272



452



442



(374)

Income before tax

13,344



11,180



8,879



24,524



14,116





















Income tax expense

(2,648)



(2,451)



(1,646)



(5,099)



(2,821)

Income from continuing operations and

   before non-controlling interest

10,696



8,729



7,233



19,425



11,295

Non-controlling interest

(358)



(252)



(296)



(610)



(459)





















Net income attributable to

   shareholders of the parent

 

10,338



 

8,477



 

6,937



 

18,815



 

10,836





















Per share data:



















Earnings (losses) per share



















– Basic

NT$2.40



NT$1.97



NT$1.63



NT$4.37



NT$2.54

– Diluted

NT$2.30



NT$1.92



NT$1.60



NT$4.25



NT$2.49





















Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS



















– Basic

US$0.171



US$0.139



US$0.109



US$0.310



US$0.170

– Diluted

US$0.164



US$0.135



US$0.107



US$0.302



US$0.166





















Number of weighted average shares used in

   diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,362,634



4,357,714



4,273,770



4,363,749



4,279,072





















FX (NTD/USD)

28.03



28.30



29.94



28.17



29.97

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2021



Mar. 31

2021



Jun. 30

2020



Jun. 30

2021



Jun. 30

2020

Net revenues:



















Packaging

65,936



61,545



55,732



127,481



109,332

Testing

11,677



11,131



12,693



22,808



24,259

Direct Material

1,372



1,044



1,051



2,416



2,065

Others

3



47



40



50



69

Total net revenues

78,988



73,767



69,516



152,755



135,725





















Cost of revenues

(58,778)



(55,760)



(54,434)



(114,538)



(107,309)

Gross profit

20,210



18,007



15,082



38,217



28,416





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development

(3,829)



(3,697)



(3,777)



(7,526)



(7,425)

Selling, general and administrative

(4,554)



(4,392)



(4,081)



(8,946)



(8,195)

Total operating expenses

(8,383)



(8,089)



(7,858)



(16,472)



(15,620)

Operating income

11,827



9,918



7,224



21,745



12,796





















 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

 (In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2021



Mar. 31

2021[3]



Jun. 30

2020



Jun. 30

2021



Jun. 30

2020

Net revenues:



















Total net revenues

49,154



47,693



39,709



96,847



72,436





















Cost of revenues

(44,678)



(43,682)



(35,979)



(88,360)



(65,658)

Gross profit

4,476



4,011



3,730



8,487



6,778





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development

(1,274)



(1,097)



(1,085)



(2,371)



(2,068)

Selling, general and administrative

(1,929)



(1,738)



(1,403)



(3,667)



(2,697)

Total operating expenses

(3,203)



(2,835)



(2,488)



(6,038)



(4,765)

Operating income

1,273



1,176



1,242



2,449



2,013





















 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)







As of Jun. 30, 2021



As of Mar. 31, 2021[3]











Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



52,987



73,783

Financial assets – current



4,492



5,114

Notes and accounts receivable



88,644



81,726

Inventories



75,869



66,949

Others



15,369



14,629

Total current assets



237,361



242,201











Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity

  method



 

19,982



 

19,168

Property plant and equipment



244,861



237,908

Right-of-use assets



9,842



9,067

Intangible assets



78,254



78,810

Others



21,557



19,472

Total assets



611,857



606,626











Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings



40,460



41,186

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of 

   long-term borrowings



8,563

 



8,133

 

Notes and accounts payable



70,893



62,059

Others



62,778



56,472

Total current liabilities



182,694



167,850











Bonds payable



48,474



48,457

Long-term borrowings[4]



106,124



124,247

Other liabilities



20,060



20,078

Total liabilities



357,352



360,632











Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



238,993



229,671

Non-controlling interests



15,512



16,323

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



611,857



606,626





















Current Ratio



1.30



1.44

Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.60



0.61

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)







For the three months ended



For the six months ended





Jun. 30



Mar. 31



Jun. 30



Jun. 30



Jun. 30



2021

2021[3]

2020

2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax



13,344



11,180



8,879



24,524



14,116

Depreciation & amortization



13,460



13,130



12,785



26,590



25,472

Other operating activities items



(8,573)



(8,559)



(1,659)



(17,132)



(6,135)

Net cash generated from operating

   activities



18,231



15,751



20,005



33,982



33,453

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant

   and equipment



(18,440)



(14,053)



(16,587)



(32,493)



(30,192)

Other investment activities items



(1,259)



(205)



1,902



(1,464)



1,697

Net cash used in investing activities



(19,699)



(14,258)



(14,685)



(33,957)



(28,495)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from

   (repayment of) borrowings



(16,640)



19,600



(18,900)



2,960



(5,011)

Other financing activities items



(1,022)



1,613



(457)



591



(262)

Net cash generated from (used in)

   financing activities



(17,662)



21,213



(19,357)



3,551



(5,273)

Foreign currency exchange effect



(1,666)



(461)



(1,569)



(2,127)



(1,593)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and

   cash equivalents



(20,796)



22,245



(15,606)



1,449



(1,908)

Cash and cash equivalents at the

   beginning of period



73,783



51,538



73,829



51,538



60,131

Cash and cash equivalents at the end

   of period



52,987



73,783



58,223



52,987



58,223

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.).  Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period.  Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements.  In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

[3] We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash's identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21. Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders' equity as of March 31 2021. The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21.

[4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-reports-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2021-301343926.html

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

