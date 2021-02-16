OSLO, Norway, Feb.16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
275,581
97.8794
3,061,168.60
73:
8 February 2021
4,500
110.4613
58,456.1200
74:
9 February 2021
4,000
107.7558
50,860.7376
75:
10 February 2021
4,000
107.0447
50,782.0057
76:
11 February 2021
4,000
109.9267
52,061.2851
77:
12 February 2021
4,000
108.6320
51,143.9456
Total accumulated over week 6/2021
20,500
108.8055
263,304.0940
Total accumulated during the
296,081
98.6359
3,324,472.69
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,109,828 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.14% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
