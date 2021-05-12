ROCKVILLE, Md., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) today announced that TIMS Medical, a provider of high-resolution medical imaging technology, has become an ASHA Corporate Partner.
TIMS Medical devices are used by hospitals nationwide. By partnering with ASHA, their solutions for MBSS, FEES, and endoscopy recording will further aid ASHA members in the diagnosis and treatment of dysphagia and other swallowing disorders.
"We at ASHA are excited to introduce more top-of-the-line, high-quality tools to our members," said ASHA President A. Lynn Williams, PhD, CCC-SLP. "This partnership will help speech-language pathologists (SLPs) ensure that they continue to offer the very best in care for their patients."
"TIMS Medical has been a passionate supporter of ASHA since 2008," said Mark Mariotti, President and CEO at TIMS Medical. "From our active involvement in ASHA Special Interest Groups, to sponsoring online conferences and continuing education events and programs and exhibiting at the ASHA Convention, we share a common commitment with ASHA to actively engage and serve practicing and future SLPs. TIMS Medical is very excited to become an ASHA Corporate Partner, and we look forward to expanding and strengthening our collaboration to further benefit ASHA members for years to come," said Mariotti.
About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 218,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. http://www.asha.org
About TIMS Medical and Foresight Imaging
TIMS Medical is a division of Foresight Imaging, focused on finished medical devices for the recording, editing, archiving, and real-time collaboration on medical imaging studies. Applications include MBSS, FEES, endoscopy, interventional radiology, ultrasound, surgery, DICOM and PACS/VNA connectivity, and much more. More than 5,000 systems are installed in hospitals, imaging centers, and medical schools worldwide. For further information, visit http://www.tims.com or email info@tims.com.
