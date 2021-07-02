NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...CARBON... SOUTHWESTERN MONROE AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 529 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Mahoning, or near Lehighton, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lehighton, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, New Mahoning, Kunkletown, Neffs, New Tripoli, Berlinsville, Albrightsville, Emerald, Kresgeville, Jonas, Meckesville, Danielsville and Wanamakers. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 64 and 88. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.