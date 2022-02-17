SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The CTO Forum is pleased to announce that Ashley Pettit, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. She is an industry-recognized leader with a career marked by directing successful transformation initiatives. I admire and respect her dedication and commitment to mentorship and as a proponent for STEM initiatives that will ensure the success of our future technology leaders. I anticipate that her participation and thought leadership will provide both great benefit and inspiration to the CTO Forum community," stated Basheer Janjua, CTO Forum Founding Chair and President.
CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, gathering the brightest minds to connect, debate, and solve the big issues of our time. In 2022, through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, CTO Forum has introduced RETHINK DIGITAL: Emergent Technologies Accelerating Digital Transformation. The Six Series 2 – a next-level transformation tour de force – is led by faculty from top universities and distinguished industry leaders. Each of the integrated modules is focused on breakthrough technologies related to the major themes of Artificial Intelligence, Immersive Technologies, Computing, Data Science, Robotics, and PhysicalWare, and ultimately will deliver leaders their own customized transformation playbook.
"It is my pleasure to accept this appointment to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. Through the years that State Farm and I have been associated with the CTO Forum, we have experienced synergy in pursuing the leadership of strategic innovation and developing optimal digital transformation frameworks. Basheer and I agree that leadership is truly able to excel when mentorship is a fundamental component. I look forward to collaborating with fellow members to further accelerate our contributions as IT leaders and to drive our respective businesses forward," Pettit said.
As CIO and Senior Vice President, Pettit's leadership efforts have increased operational efficiencies, reduced expenses and enhanced products. State Farm and its agents and associates have been able to navigate a rapidly changing insurance market easily. She is the recipient of numerous IT industry awards and has consistently demonstrated keen interest in developing leadership qualities, coaching and mentoring women in STEM.
Pettit received a bachelor's degree in finance and computer information processing from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree in management from the American College. She also earned the Chartered Life Underwriter and the Chartered Financial Consultant designations. Pettit has been involved in numerous community and industry boards.
About CTO Forum
The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.
Media Contact
Media Relations, CTO Forum, 408-806-9595, media@ctoforum.org
SOURCE CTO Forum