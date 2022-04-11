ASI Construction, a Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company providing residential and commercial exterior remodeling, restoration services, and general contracting in Chicagoland, recently announced the hiring of its new Specialty Sales Representative John O'Brien.
BURR RIDGE, Ill., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASI Construction, a Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company providing residential and commercial exterior remodeling, restoration services, and general contracting in Chicagoland, recently announced the hiring of its new Specialty Sales Representative John O'Brien.
O'Brien will handle the sales of the company's specialized designer roofing materials and services, siding, and gutters.
"My No. 1 goal is to bring and attract customers interested in building roofs using higher-end materials," said O'Brien, a Sugar Grove, Illinois resident who joined ASI last fall and learned extensively about the company's offerings and services. "We also want to bring back some of our previous customers as and find new business in areas such as Burr Ridge, Hinsdale, and Naperville."
His previous background included working for another general construction company handling exterior services overseeing everything from conducting sales to ordering products and taking measurements. Additionally, he operated a large sports nutrition company.
"As sales director, I went around the country and the world," O'Brien said. "It was a lot of fun though there was a ton of travel involved. I wanted to find a position close to home since I have a young daughter, Immy. I fell in love with the exterior services and I wanted to find something in that field."
O'Brien enjoys working in the supportive atmosphere that ASI provides.
"In my prior positions, I was kind of a one-man show," he said. "Working at ASI, the ownership, management, culture, and the people have been extremely welcoming and supportive."
ASI Construction CEO Jay Andreas was impressed with O'Brien's work performance and knew he would be a good fit for his team.
"Looking upon his resume, I could see that he had vast experience in specialty sales and this is the guy you want to handle your roof, siding, or gutters, if you own a multimillion-dollar home," Andreas said. "John's very trustworthy and super reliable. He is a pro in the sales area and takes charge to accomplish what needs to get done. Many people are always waiting or relying on somebody to tell them how to do something. John is not one of those people. He is a go-getter who will get the project done from start to finish and our customers love him."
About ASI Construction
ASI Construction, founded in 2013, is a premier construction and remodeling company serving commercial and residential markets in the Chicagoland area. The company provides a wide variety of exterior services, such as the installation of roofs, siding, gutters, soffit, and fascia. In addition, ASI offers an extensive line of windows and doors to tackle any residential project. The company also has a public adjusting department, managing all aspects of insurance assessments and negotiations for repairs related to wind, hail, rain, and lightning. As a fast-growing business, ASI takes great pride in ensuring excellent customer service and performing each job with the utmost integrity. ASI Construction is a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and has over 100+ 5 Star ratings on Google. For further information, please visit our website: https://constructionbyasi.com/. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google.
