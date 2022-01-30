SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asiaciti Trust announced today that Marcus Hinkley has assumed the newly-created position of Head of Client Services, Singapore. Hinkley joins Asiaciti Trust after a successful 20-year career in private client trust and legal work.
Ross Belhomme, Managing Director, Asiaciti Trust Singapore said, "We are delighted to have Marcus join our dynamic team as the head of client servicing."
"As a private client lawyer who has advised high net-worth families and entrepreneurs on their business and estate planning needs, including business and family succession, trusts, family governance, private trust companies, charities and foundations, Marcus brings an unrivalled level of legal expertise to the role of trustee and a broad, unique perspective in client servicing."
Prior to joining Asiaciti Trust Singapore, Hinkley was the Head of Private Client Services at Hawksford, responsible for the overall management and development of its Private Client and Trust business in Asia. Additionally, he has spent much of his career as a private client lawyer advising institutional trustees in New Zealand, the BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Singapore, on their fiduciary and regulatory responsibilities.
Besides a Masters in International Taxation, Hinkley also holds a law degree from the University of Auckland, New Zealand's largest and highest-ranked university
