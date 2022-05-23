ASPG Inc. joins Sheltered Harbor Alliance Partner Program as the first "Brand Ambassador" in this new category of marketing alliance partnership, to help protect the financial sector
NAPLES, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Software Products Group (ASPG, Inc.) is delighted to announce a new alliance partnership with Sheltered Harbor, the financial industry-established and industry-led not-for-profit organization whose mission is to protect public confidence in the U.S. financial system if a cyberattack causes an institution's critical systems and backups to fail.
Given the unprecedented rise in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, financial services is a top target. A paralyzing attack that prevents customers from accessing their accounts could not only destroy an institution, but it could also cause panic that infects the entire financial system. Sheltered Harbor was founded in 2015 by 34 financial institutions, clearing houses, core processing providers, and industry associations to enhance the stability and resiliency of the financial sector. As an organization, Sheltered Harbor defines and maintains the sector's resilience standards for the protection of isolated data, resilience, and data recovery; promotes adoption of the standards; and ensures adherence through audited certifications. To learn more about Sheltered Harbor, visit http://www.shelteredharbor.org
To bolster financial sector resilience and an institution's cybersecurity effort, ASPG's popular cryptography tool, MegaCryption, supports archiving and recovery of data for Sheltered Harbor Participants in accordance with Sheltered Harbor's Specifications. MegaCryption works alongside existing operations to implement strong data encryption and complement all Sheltered Harbor objectives. As part of ASPG's ongoing commitment to cybersecurity, our team of MegaCryption specialists are available and ready to assist your organization with fulfilling these specific Sheltered Harbor policies and requirements.
ASPG takes cybersecurity seriously and we are proactive about protecting our customers, your institution, and public confidence in the U.S. financial system.
To learn more about MegaCryption, visit http://www.aspg.com/megacryption
ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP
ASPG is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft and GSA certifications. For nearly 30 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.
Media Contact
Advanced Software Products Group, ASPG, Inc., 800-662-6090, aspgmarketing@aspg.com
SOURCE ASPG, Inc.