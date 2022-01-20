HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living, a Houston-based leader in the property management sector, has acquired Echelon Property Group, a Denver-based firm that specializes in conventional market rate and affordable housing property management with an expertise in lease-up, build to rent, and value add renovation communities. With the addition of Echelon, Asset Living expands its geographical footprint with a new corporate office in Denver and over 13,000 new multi-family units in Colorado.
"At Echelon, we built a culture that always put our people and clients first. We believe this creates stronger results for everyone and has led to our decades of success in the multi-family industry," said Echelon Property Group Principal Bryan Stern. "I'm thrilled Echelon will be joining a company that is consistent with our corporate values and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry."
Founded with an entrepreneurial spirit that fosters a culture of personal growth, innovation, and accountability, Echelon's focused, hands-on philosophy is the optimal approach for maximizing asset values. By combining an owner's perspective, 25 years of local market knowledge, and the efficiency of a broad-based professional management platform, the team is uniquely qualified to deliver consistent performance and enhance clients' asset values over the long term. The office in Denver serves as the Echelon Property Group headquarters and today the company has approximately 350 employees that will be joining Asset Living as full-time employees.
"Echelon [Property Group] is a rapidly growing team comprised of individuals with an innate sense of leadership and drive, much like Asset Living's current employee base," said President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan McGrath. "We've accelerated our growth strategy through a series of acquisitions over the last several months—demonstrating the confidence we have in our vision—and we're just getting started. I look forward to working with Echelon's talent as we forge more long-term success for clients and residents alike in 2022 and beyond."
This partnership will enhance Asset Living's multi-family portfolio, and the Echelon team now has access to an entirely new range of resources such as a wholly owned top-tier marketing agency, a dedicated new lease-up division, and capital to serve clients in new adjacent markets.
"We're thrilled to start this new chapter with Asset Living – a company with a national footprint that enables us to reach a broader base of clients," said Echelon Property Group Principal Drake Powell. "We are looking forward to providing more opportunities for our team members by operating under the highly-regarded Asset Living brand while continuing to provide best-in-class service to our existing and future clients."
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About Echelon Property Group
Founded in 2010, Echelon Property Group specializes in providing multi-family property management services to residents and clients. Based in Denver, Echelon offers a variety of services to clients including management expertise, marketing, branding, advisory services, technology, value-add renovation, lease-up, and financial services. To learn more, please visit https://www.echelonrents.com.
