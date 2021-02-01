ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated Couriers, LLC has acquired Specialty Freight & Courier, an on-demand and medical logistics company in Florida. Founded in 1997, Specialty Freight & Courier developed its expertise in regional same-day, final-mile, and next-day transportation services. They currently have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Tampa, FL.
This acquisition allows Associated Couriers to expand regional same-day, last-mile, and next-day transportation services across Florida and neighboring Southeastern states. According to Associated Couriers, LLC CEO Matt Silverberg, "Associated Couriers had a need to service our current customers in the Florida market which triggered our search for an acquisition. Specialty Freight & Courier is a great fit as their core values revolve around providing exceptional customer service. In addition, their focus in the medical sector aligns strategically with the future growth of our network. We couldn't be happier to welcome all of their employees as they bring a unique skill set in the on-demand specialty that we are hoping to build upon network-wide."
With the acquisition of Specialty Freight & Courier, ACI increases its national footprint to 40 states and 4,500 zip codes, successfully making more than 150,000 deliveries per week.
Walker Allen, CEO of Specialty Freight & Courier adds, "Through a strategic partnership, we were looking to continue our growth and realize the full potential of SF&C. Associated Couriers checked all of our boxes and offers our clients and employees a complimentary value proposition.
Associated Couriers, LLC. assumed control of Specialty Freight & Courier in November 2020.
About Associated Couriers, LLC.
Associated Couriers, LLC. exists to provide customized, cost-effective, and reliable delivery solutions for shippers with complex and time-sensitive logistics needs. With more than 40 years of experience, we are "Getting It Right" by providing unmatched service standards and shipment transparency to customers throughout the country. Associated Couriers, LLC. offers daily delivery in 40 states. For more information, please visit https://www.associated-couriers.com/ or call 1-800-325-4946.
