MONTGOMERY, Ala., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated Insurance Administrators (AIA) today announced the appointment of Patrick Albrecht as President. The position of President was previously filled externally by a member of the AIA Board of Directors and the move brings the authorities and responsibilities into the day-to-day operations. This shift to having in-company leadership will help guide the company through an internal reorganization to a more agile corporate structure.
Prior to becoming President, Albrecht was the Senior Vice President for AIA. He is a 20-year veteran of the insurance industry. Albrecht serves on the Board of Directors for the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA). He is active in the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a Colonel with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations (SAF/IEI), the Pentagon, Arlington, VA.
Associated Insurance Administrators (AIA) is a program administrator and wholesale supplier of the highest-quality Workers' Comp Insurance products to Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers, providing exclusive carrier relationships, highly-customized underwriting, and expert risk mitigation and claims management. Primarily serving agencies in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee, AIA's expertise in the niches it serves is unmatched by any other program administrator in the region. Some of its specialty Workers' Comp coverages include temporary staffing, healthcare, public sector, school systems and universities, social services, and not-for-profit organizations.
In this new cross-functional structure, marketing, underwriting, and claims, will work together, led by Alisha Seal in a newly created position of Chief Insurance Officer. By breaking down the traditional silos of their business, AIA expects to deliver what the market wants in an innovative, energetic and synergistic way.
President Albrecht explains the importance of the reorganization to AIA. He said, "I am very proud to step into the role of President at this important time in AIA's history. Our employees are some of the most experienced and brightest people in the industry. This reorganization will unleash them to be more responsive and creative. It will add a sense of urgency and provide a structure that allows them to work more interactively. Out of this structure I believe we will deliver products with compelling value for our customers."
AIA is also going through a refresh of its exclusive workers' comp program with National Liability & Fire, an A.M. Best rated "A++, XV", Berkshire Hathaway company. Expected changes from this refresh include more competitive pricing for profitable accounts, changes in guidelines to streamline underwriting authorities, expanding supporting product line offerings for targeted industries, and improved responsiveness on submissions. AIA expects these changes will provide significant growth opportunities for their independent agency partners.
AIA CEO Bill Dean emphasized the importance of this move. "In the rapidly changing Workers' Comp insurance climate, we realized we were not able to serve our customers as well as we needed from a static structure. I feel confident with Patrick Albrecht at the helm of AIA and an empowered and cross-functional organizational structure in place, that we can transform our considerable expertise into more competitive product offerings that will drive revenue growth as well as customer satisfaction."
ABOUT AIA
Since 1993, Associated Insurance Administrators, Inc. (AIA) has specialized in offering the highest-quality commercial insurance products to retail insurance agencies. We give our customers the tools and support they need to provide exceptional protection for the heart and soul of any company – its people. Through exclusive industry partnerships, skillful underwriting and expert claims administration, AIA offers a proven track record of delivering great value to our agency customers.
