Association of Energy Service Professionals names Doer/Maker Advertising agency of record

PHOENIX and BURLINGTON, Vt., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Service Professionals (AESP) and Doer/Maker, the strategic, creative, woman-owned, data-driven advertising agency, today announced that Doer/Maker has been named digital marketing and design Agency of Record for AESP. Doer/Maker will support all digital strategy, planning, buying, and data and analytics duties for AESP's wide range of programs and services.

We chose Doer/Maker because of their depth of knowledge in the energy industry -- AESP President & CEO Jennifer Szaro

"We chose to partner with Doer/Maker because of their depth of knowledge in the energy industry, their focus on data and innovation, and their bold spirit and energy," said AESP President & CEO Jennifer Szaro. "They already feel like an extension of the AESP team," she added.

"We are so proud to partner with AESP, a proven leader and trusted brand in the energy sector," said Ashley Nicholls, Doer/Maker Founder and Chief Strategist. "By combining our extensive experience in the energy sector with an unparalleled team dynamic and data-driven capabilities, we are excited to help drive AESP's growth today, and in the future."

About the Association of Energy Service Professionals

Founded in 1989 as a not-for-profit association, AESP is a member-based association dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, demand-side management, distributed energy resources and demand response programs. AESP provides professional development programs, access to a network of energy practitioners, and promotes the transfer of knowledge and experience. Learn more about how AESP is a leader in driving education, events, and industry connections at https://www.aesp.org/.

About Doer/Maker

Doer/Maker is a collective of senior marketing experts that specialize in solving problems for clients. The team has extensive knowledge of the energy category, with a client roster that includes Con Edison, PECO, Pepco Holdings, AESP, and 2G among others. Doer/Maker was founded by Ashley Nicholls and Bill Stowe, a strategic/creative team with decades of agency and marketing experience. The Doer/Maker team includes strategists, creatives, data scientists, developers, analytics experts, media planners/buyers, and public relations specialists. Learn more about Doer/Maker at doermaker.com.

