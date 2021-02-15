THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its President and COO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead two sessions at the upcoming American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) virtual Safety FOCUS, on 17 & 19 February.
Galloway's session, "Leading Through Trust, Buy-In and Ownership – At All Levels," covers the role of leaders in safety, and the importance of their support. Attendees will advance their thinking about the role they play in shaping performance and culture. They will understand human motivation and how to get more discretionary effort from people. The role of coaching and how to apply it within their industry will be explored. Finally, attendees will identify how to create a strategy for pursuing excellence in safety performance and culture. (17 Feb 8a-4:30p CT)
The workshop "Lean BBS for Today's Realities," includes why many behavioral processes fail and how to ensure engagement, success and longevity of your process. Attendees will learn how to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of any behavior-based safety (BBS) process and how to avoid the ten mistakes that compromise the approach. (19 Feb 8a-4:30p CT)
For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is the President of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. He is a consultant, professional speaker and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having authored over 600 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations and has worked across every major industry. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals Council on Practices & Standards, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow and Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers of 2019. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
Media Contact
Traci Long, ProAct Safety, 8003951347, tlong@proactsafety.com
SOURCE ProAct Safety