WASHINGTON and LEEDS, England, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, today announced that Ashley Miller has joined the company as Global Director of Finance & Operations. With over a decade of finance experience, in her new role Ms. Miller will be responsible for a variety of financial duties, including contracts, asset reconciliation and compliance certification.
"As Assured brings on board larger customers and expands its partner alliances, a higher level of sophistication and automation is needed in both our finance operations and backend processes," said Simon Chappell, CEO of Assured Data Protection. "Bringing in someone of Ashley's caliber allows us leapfrog traditional incremental improvements, preparing us for additional growth and presenting a better engagement experience for our customers and partners."
"Assured has grown steadily since inception and with recent events accelerating growth over the last 18 months. A down economy fuels interest in alternatives to traditional, capex 'own/operate' solutions, increasing the demand for "as a Service" alternatives, said Stacy Hayes, Managing Director of the Americas. "As a company, we decided it was time to appointment a Global Director of Finance and Operations. Being able to identify an executive that has both technical skills and business acumen is a windfall for Assured. The growing complexity of tax, both in theatre and globally, is a great example of Ashley's immediate impact."
Ms. Miller joins Assured Data Protection from the public accounting sector where she most recently worked as a CPA for a boutique DC firm.
About Ashley Miller
Ashley Miller has spent her career in public accounting helping businesses and business owners navigate the complex accounting and income tax rules. Her expertise centers around financial health, and more importantly growth. Strategizing operational tactics while mitigating income tax burdens has been a core task over the last several years. She attended undergraduate school in upstate New York prior to receiving her master's degree in accounting at the University of Massachusetts-Boston. Ashley has her CPA license and stays actively engaged in the regulation changes from both a financial reporting and income tax perspective.
About Assured Data Protection
Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions based on the Rubrik cloud data management and best of breed data protection platforms. The Company is recognized as the first Managed Service Provider (MSP) to be elevated as a Rubrik Authorized Support Partner (RASP) and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit http://www.assured-dp.com.
