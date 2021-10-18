LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aldamere Ventures, Inc. and First Harbor Advisory, LLC (Aldamere/First Harbor) located in Houston, TX. This marks the third acquisition in September and the 33rd in 2021. The team of five will remain under the leadership of President, David Miller and Joe Christianson, Leader Service Advisor. The agency currently reports $2 million in annualized revenues.
"Focusing on financial expertise, guidance for employee benefits and retirement plans, Aldamere/First Harbor has created a team that values strong relationships. Because of this, we are excited to join AssuredPartners and expand upon those relationships with a national footprint," Miller said.
"We are excited to have Aldamere/First Harbor and their team of experts joins AssuredPartners," Randy Russell, AssuredPartners Regional President stated. "This team has a great reputation in the space, and we are pleased to add such skilled members to our operations."
"We are always excited to have a partner join that truly embodies the Power through Partnership spirit. The expansion in Texas is a welcome addition to our expanding footprint," said AssuredPartners President, Randy Larsen.
