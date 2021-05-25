LAKE MARY, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Anchor Pardue Insurance, Inc. (Anchor Pardue) of Mountain Brook, AL has joined AssuredPartners. Anchor Pardue is the second acquisition in May and the 18th acquisition in 2021. The team will remain under the leadership of Richard Pardue, President and Lisa Worley, CEO.
Richard Pardue said, "Anchor Pardue Insurance is fully committed to integrity, unsurpassed service and a professional approach, while providing our valued clients with the best options most suited to their needs. We know our partnership with AssuredPartners will only strengthen these core values."
AssuredPartners Regional President, Jack Suber stated, "The strategic growth in this region is exciting. We are motivated to expand operations that will allow us to enhance our capabilities and client offerings."
"Growth through these amazing partnerships is what makes AssuredPartners so unique," said Randy Larsen, President of AssuredPartners. "We would like to welcome the employees and clients of Anchor Pardue."
For more information on the Anchor Pardue Insurance, please visit: http://www.anchorpardue.com
