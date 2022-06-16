Ohio Insurance Company Joins National Broker
LAKE MARY, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce that Baker & Associates Insurance Agency (Baker & Assoc.) of Hilliard, Ohio has joined AssuredPartners. Baker & Assoc. marks the seventh acquisition in 2022. The team of seven will remain under the current operational leadership of Tom Baker and Bill Emery.
Baker said, "For over 20 years we have offered a diverse range of insurance solutions to our clients. Now, with AssuredPartners, we will have a greater selection of tools to further enhance our strategic services for clients."
"We have always worked closely with clients to bring them informed and curated solutions when it comes to protecting what's important. Together, with the resources of AssuredPartners, we look forward to expanding those services," said Emery.
Midwest Regional President at AssuredPartners Corey Freeman said, "AssuredPartners is pleased to have extended our operations in Ohio with the addition of Baker & Assoc. Enhancing our capabilities and client offerings will allow for our continued growth with exceptional services and solutions for our clients."
"We are excited to have this talented team at Baker & Assoc. join us and expand our offerings in the Central Ohio area," said Randy Larsen, President of AssuredPartners. "At AssuredPartners we are truly raising the bar and identifying the finest partners, who align with our business strategies, allowing us to be partners in growth."
For more information on Baker & Assoc., please visit: http://www.bakerandassociatesins.com/
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
