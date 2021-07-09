LAKE MARY, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Ballator Insurance Group, Inc. (Ballator) of Orlando, FL has joined AssuredPartners. The team of over 60 will remain under the leadership of Ballator's CEO, Shane Caldwell and Executive Vice President, Hasib Bangloria. The agency currently reports $20 million in annualized revenues.
Shane Caldwell stated, "At Ballator, we are a specialty focused insurance firm serving the needs of niche industry groups. We work with A-rated insurance carriers, agents and associations to create innovative insurance products that increase availability, improve pricing and provide superior coverage to the niche industries we service. Above all, we listen and learn from our clients. We are looking forward to joining AssuredPartners whose focus is also on superior customer service and forging rock-solid relationships."
AssuredPartners Regional President, John Stephens stated, "Ballator possesses a strong dedication to understanding the client's unique needs, and we are pleased to have such a knowledgeable partner with industry expertise join our team."
"We would like to welcome the staff and clientele of Ballator Insurance Group to AssuredPartners," said Sean Smith, President of AssuredPartners. "This team has had an outstanding reputation in the Southeast for many years now and we feel they are a great partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with their team of experts."
For more information on the Ballator Insurance Group, please visit: https://ballator.com/
Media Contact
Jamie Reinert, AssuredPartners, 513-624-1779, jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com
SOURCE AssuredPartners