LAKE MARY, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Biglow & Co., Inc. of Fox Lake, IL has joined AssuredPartners. Biglow represents the second acquisition in April and the 14th acquisition in 2021. The team of 12 will remain under the leadership of Tim Biglow, President of Biglow. The agency currently reports $2 million in annualized revenues.
Tim Biglow said, "At Biglow, we are committed to service and our objective is to establish a long-standing relationship between the insurance company and our agency. We are excited to continue these services and Power through Partnership with AssuredPartners."
"We are happy to have extended our operations in Illinois with the addition of the experienced team and loyal clientele at Biglow," stated Todd Stocksdale, AssuredPartners Regional President.
"We are always excited to add a partner that will allow us to continue to deliver the highest level of service to our expanding clientele. We welcome the team and clients of Biglow & Co. with great pleasure," said AssuredPartners CEO, Tom Riley.
For more information on Biglow & Co., Inc., please visit: https://biglowins.com/
