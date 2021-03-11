LAKE MARY, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Fiorella Insurance Agency, Inc. (Fiorella) from Stuart, FL has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 86 will be led by Cory Lloyd, COO of Fiorella. The agency currently reports $33 million in annualized revenues.
"With over 30 years of experience, Fiorella has helped tens of thousands of clients get the right coverage to meet their needs. We pride ourselves on working with companies with exceptional reputations which one reason we chose AssuredPartners. We are honored to be the newest addition to their team," said Cory Lloyd.
"We are pleased to have expanded our operations even more in Florida with the addition of Fiorella, whose vision and values align strongly with what AssuredPartners stands for. We are thrilled to have this team and clientele join us," David Wetzler, National Practice Leader, Employee Benefits, stated.
"We are excited to have another Top 100 agency join us, Fiorella being the fourth Top 100 agency in just the last year. This partnership will strengthen our Florida operations as we continue to expand our services and footprint throughout that part of the region. We welcome the talented team and clients of Fiorella Insurance Agency," said AssuredPartners CEO, Tom Riley.
