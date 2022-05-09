Iowa Third Party Administrator Joins National Broker
LAKE MARY, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Midwest Group Benefits, Inc. (Midwest Group Benefits) of Decorah, Iowa has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 10 will remain under the operational leadership of Sara Hotvedt. The agency currently reports $1.1 million in annualized revenues.
Sara Hotvedt said, "We have always been committed to honesty, integrity and personal service while offering the best employee benefits solutions for our clients. I feel that AssuredPartners is the right place for us as a partner who truly shares the same values and is equally as committed to doing the right thing for their clients."
"We are pleased to partner with Midwest Group Benefits. The operations of the organization complement our existing services throughout our growing presence in Iowa and the Great Plains region, and we are excited to continue the growth of our employee benefits offerings," stated AssuredPartners Regional President Greg LaMair.
"The partnership between Midwest Group Benefits and AssuredPartners will only continue our commitment to offering the most curated and successful solutions for our clients," stated AssuredPartners President Randy Larsen. "At AssuredPartners we are truly identifying the best partners that will offer the best service and so we are thrilled to have this group join those efforts."
For more information on Midwest Group Benefits, please visit: https://www.midwestbenefits.com/
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
