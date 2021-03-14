LAKE MARY, Fla., March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Rice Insurance Services Company, LLC (RISC) of Louisville, KY has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 27 will remain under the leadership of Cindy Grissom, CEO, Linda Rice, President and Jerry Rice, CFO of RISC. The agency currently reports $6 million in annualized revenues.
"At RISC, we have specialized in real estate E&O programs since 1989. We handle all aspects of the program and pride ourselves on exceptional customer service. As we move into this next chapter, we are looking forward to maintaining our disposition of hard work and dedication as a proud new partner of AssuredPartners," said Cindy Grissom.
"Enhancing our capabilities and client offerings will allow for our continued growth for all as true partners. We look forward to teaming with RISC and their clients," Corey Freeman, Midwest Regional President stated.
"Our strategic growth in Kentucky is exciting," said AssuredPartners CEO, Tom Riley. "Growth through these amazing partnerships is what makes AssuredPartners so unique. We would like to welcome the employees and clients of our new partner, Rice Insurance Services Company."
