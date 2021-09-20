LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Smith-Reiss Agency, Inc. (Smith-Reiss) from Canton, OH. This marks the first acquisition in September and the 31st in 2021. The team of five will remain under the leadership of President, Eric Reiss. The agency currently reports $1.2 million in annualized revenues.
"At Smith-Reiss Agency, our focus is on providing our clients with the right amount of insurance and coverage for their individual needs. The decision to join AssuredPartners will pair flawlessly with our existing core values," Reiss stated.
"AssuredPartners is pleased to have extended our operations in Ohio with the addition of the experienced staff and great clientele in the Canton community," Todd Stocksdale, AssuredPartners Regional President stated. "Enhancing our capabilities and client offerings will allow for an expansion in this changing landscape."
"At AssuredPartners, we strive to develop strong, lasting relationships. With this acquisition, we have gained an operation whose vision aligns strongly with what we stand for. Welcome to the team, Smith-Reiss!" said AssuredPartners President, Randy Larsen.
