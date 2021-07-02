LAKE MARY, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Southwest Insurance Brokers, LLC (Southwest Insurance Brokers) of Phoenix, Arizona has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 5 will remain under the leadership of Jeff Lewis, President of Southwest Insurance Brokers. The agency currently reports $1 million in annualized revenues.
Jeff Lewis said, "We recognize that our most valuable asset is the trust and confidence of our clients. We have always provided the highest quality products and first-class personalized service. With AssuredPartners we are looking forward to providing that same level of service and partnership our clients have always known."
"Southwest Insurance Brokers' decision to lead with their values has created a core client base that we are truly thrilled to welcome into our operations," said Dave Tacha, AssuredPartners Regional President.
"We recognize the hard work that Southwest Insurance Brokers has done to create strong relationships with their clients and are excited to welcome this dedicated team to AssuredPartners," said AssuredPartners President, Sean Smith.
For more information on Southwest Insurance Brokers, LLC, please visit: https://southwestinsurancebrokers.com/
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits and personal lines through consulting and services. With over 8,000 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
