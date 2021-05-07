LAKE MARY, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Texas Associates Insurors Agency, LP (TAI) of Austin, TX has joined AssuredPartners. TAI will be the fourth acquisition in April and the 16th acquisition in 2021. The team of 48 will remain under the leadership of the partners of TAI which includes JD Steanson, Randy Reynolds, Gary Grissom, James Russell and Coy Sunderman. The agency currently reports $10 million in annualized revenues.
"Our unique approach to risk management and insurance has positioned Texas Associates Insurors among the top agencies in The State of Texas. We are happy to continue that growth by joining the AssuredPartners family and partner with them to continue serving our clients," said JD Steanson, President.
AssuredPartners Regional President, Randy Russell, stated, "TAI possesses a strong dedication to understanding their client's needs. We are pleased to have such a knowledgeable partner with industry expertise."
Randy Larsen, AssuredPartners President said, "We want to extend a warm welcome to the team and clients of TAI. Their knowledgeable staff, strong client base and growth in the market will allow us to continue to deliver on our promise of partnership."
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
