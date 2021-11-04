LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners has announced that Ofa Stead has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective November 1, 2021, reporting to CEO Jim Henderson. Ofa will be responsible for leading talent acquisition, people strategy and implementing new human resources initiatives throughout the AssuredPartners footprint.
Ofa brings over 20 years of Human Resources experience to AssuredPartners. She most recently held several C – Suite positions for Avathon Capital, a Private Equity firm based in Chicago. As a Human Capital leader, she has worked strategically to create commercial success for global businesses through innovation, teamwork and partnership. Most recently, she was part of a successful IPO, building workforce plans across Talent, employee engagement, reward and diversity and inclusion.
"People are our most valued and essential asset. In an increasingly competitive talent market, the attraction and retention of high performing diverse talent is a critical differentiator for AssuredPartners in delivering exceptional solutions and service for our clients. I am passionate about building thriving company cultures as a vital enabler for business performance through strategic and innovative talent plans. AssuredPartners Power through Partnership model is one that I wholeheartedly believe in, and I am thrilled to begin working in this new capacity and with the entire leadership and HR teams," Ofa Stead said of her new role.
AssuredPartners CEO Jim Henderson stated, "Ofa's experience with talent management and human capital initiatives will be utilized to support the continued growth of AssuredPartners. We look forward to the impactful influence that Ofa's aptitude will bring to the organization. She possesses a strong and extensive human resources background with a passion for equity and inclusion. We are delighted to have her join our leadership team."
