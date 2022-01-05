LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Spencer to National Director of Claims. Stephanie will focus on the development and implementation of claims software and tools in conjunction with implementing forthcoming claims strategies throughout the organization. In this role Stephanie will collaborate closely with Regional Presidents, Regional Claim Leaders and Vertical Claims Leaders to develop and implement best practices while structuring claims for additional capabilities and growth. Stephanie's new role is effective January 1, 2022 and will report directly to Chief Operating Officer of Retail, Joe Guercio.
Stephanie joined AssuredPartners in 2012 through the acquisition of SRA in Kansas City, MO. She has been a mainstay in the insurance industry for over 35 years. The SRA claims department was formed and managed by Stephanie which she drew from her prior experience on the carrier side as she worked in claims and supervised litigation. At AssuredPartners, Stephanie has most recently held positions in carrier marketing and operations, but during COVID, her experience led her back to her passion and experience for claims management. This new role will bring all her vast experience to form a national claims unit that will greatly impact vertical and regional operations.
"Stephanie is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable claims experts I have had the pleasure of working with. She brings a compassion and understanding to the role that is desperately needed in times of loss and crisis. December 10th, she was our first team member to pack up and fly directly to Mayfield, KY to work with our clients in their time of need. We can handle most claims over the phone, but in a time of calamity, she brings the calm and comfort straight to the scene, "stated COO of Retail Joe Guercio.
"I have had more time than most to work with Stephanie and I am confident that she will elevate our claims process to support our sales team, shape a business continuity plan and align the appropriate protocol throughout our organization so that we respond with best practices for all of our clients needs. Please join me in congratulating Stephanie on her new role," proclaimed President of Retail, Randy Larsen.
