LAKE MARY, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. today announced that Tom Riley has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company to pursue other investment opportunities and devote more time to his family and charitable interests. The Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Riley's resignation and asked Jim Henderson, the Executive Chairman, to serve as CEO moving forward. Tom will be available to assist in the transition of his responsibilities.
Mr. Riley commented: "This was a very difficult decision as I have great affection for the amazing team of people at AssuredPartners, and I have enjoyed every minute of the last ten years building this company. However, I am excited for this next chapter and know that AssuredPartners is in great hands to continue executing on its growth strategy. I will remain a significant shareholder of AssuredPartners and fully vested in its continued growth and success."
Mr. Henderson added: "We sincerely appreciate Tom's tireless service to AssuredPartners over the last decade. His energy and drive have helped establish a culture of success that will certainly continue. And though Tom will be missed, I have great confidence in our leadership team and their ability to execute on our vision and strategy."
ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.
