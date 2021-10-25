ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASTERRA (previously Utilis) today announced Amir Aharoni was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective October 25, 2021. He will guide the technology expansion.
"ASTERRA, the worldwide leader in utilizing SAR to analyze, preserve, and protect water resources around the globe, is now in a great position to expand to new additional vertical markets," Aharoni stated. "Joining ASTERRA as an active Chairman at this pivotal stage is an opportunity to work with the company's leadership team, bringing its innovative technology and products to new additional markets within worldwide infrastructure and beyond."
Aharoni is a pioneer in managing, securing, and processing big data, making cloud integration easy. He co-founded Elastafile, serving as its CEO and Chairman, and grew the company before its acquisition and integration into Google. In Aharoni's work at Elastafile, large and medium-size enterprises finally gained a way to seamlessly leverage cloud resources, allowing them to modernize their infrastructure and achieve their crucial information technology agility and efficiency goals.
"ASTERRA is pleased Amir is joining us in our mission to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. He brings deep knowledge and understanding of how to use data and technology in ways that truly make the world better," Elly Perets, the CEO of ASTERRA, said. "Data is empowering; Amir is a master at growing companies that work with data to create actionable intelligence and guide decisions, all of which secure communities and protect life."
Previously, Aharoni was the founder and CEO of Mobixell Networks, the provider of mobile multimedia and internet protocol mobile data with traffic management solutions. He started his career leading research and development teams and growing Optibase Ltd. through two public offerings on Nasdaq.
Aharoni earned a bachelor's in electrical engineering and computer engineering from Technion-Machon Technologi Le'Israel and a master's (MBA) in marketing and finance from Tel Aviv University. He has a passion for mentoring and supporting founders and leading-edge technology start-ups.
Amir will be with the ASTERRA delegation and available for introductions at AQUATECH November 2-5, 2021 in Amsterdam, where they will discuss water leak detection, pipeline assessments, infrastructure assessments, and how using technology makes that work faster and easier.
