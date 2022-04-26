AstroAccess announces second Zero-G Parabolic Flight for 2022 and re-opens Ambassador Applications
EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroAccess, an organization dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in space exploration, announced today that they will be flying a second cohort of Disabled Ambassadors on a Zero Gravity Corporation flight to experience weightlessness and investigate microgravity accessibility solutions. This follows the historic inaugural AstroAccess flight of twelve individuals in October 2021. AstroAccess Flight 2 will take place on November 19, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Individuals interested in flying can apply here.
The AstroAccess 2022 flight costs have been generously sponsored through a philanthropic donation from Dylan Taylor, a pioneer and visionary in the space exploration industry. Mr. Taylor supported AstroAccess as part of his Buy One, Give One pledge when he flew aboard the commercial Blue Origin New Shepard Mission NS-19 flight last December. The Buy One, Give One pledge is a call for all commercial astronauts to consider a set of gifts that will pay it forward and support organizations here on Earth. "I am thrilled to be working with AstroAccess and encourage others to join me in supporting its vital mission to make space exploration accessible for everyone," says Mr. Taylor.
In addition to his generous support of AstroAccess, Mr. Taylor supported 4 other organizations: Edesia Nutrition, The Brooke Owens Fellowship, The Patti Grace Smith Fellowship, and Space for Humanity.
"We are so excited to make our official announcement of AstroAccess Flight 2 - our second fully chartered Zero-G flight," says Anna Voelker, Executive Director of AstroAccess and SciAccess, Inc. "We are incredibly grateful to Dylan for helping make this possible while also championing an incredible pledge that we hope others will follow."
AstroAccess Flight 2 is scheduled for November 19, 2022 and plans to include a combination of new and previous Ambassadors. AstroAccess opened applications for new Ambassador candidates on April 26. The application to be a Flight 2 Ambassador will be open until June 3, 2022. Submit your application now at https://astroaccess.org/apply-now/
Dr. Sheri Wells-Jensen, an AstroAccess Flight 1 Ambassador and member of the leadership team, said, "I am so excited to welcome new Ambassadors into our team. I look forward to working with them on new experiment tasks based on our learnings from Flight 1, which was a life-changing experience for me."
More details about AstroAccess can be found on our website at https://astroaccess.org/. Information can also be found by following Mission: AstroAccess on your favorite social media site.
About AstroAccess
AstroAccess is dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in space exploration for the benefit of humankind. The first mission successfully flew 12 individuals with disabilities on October 17, 2021 with the ultimate goal of flying one or more team members to space in the coming years. The project is supported through the Whitesides Foundation and is part of SciAccess, Inc., an international non-profit dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in STEM. The fiscal sponsor of the project is Yuri's Night, a non-profit space advocacy organization.
AstroAccess is funded entirely by charitable donations, which can be made via the website: https://astroaccess.org/donate/.
About Zero Gravity Corporation
Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. The experience offered by Zero-G gives individuals the opportunity to experience true "weightlessness" without going to space. Zero-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for exhilarating adventure-based tourism. You can learn more by visiting the Zero-G website at http://www.gozerog.com.
