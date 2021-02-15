DALTON, Ga., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf®, the inventor and leading innovator of synthetic turf, welcomes back Wes Allen as a Regional Sales Manager for Florida. Allen previously held this post in 2017 and 2018.
Before joining AstroTurf® originally in 2017, Allen was on the other side of the synthetic turf business as a turf buyer. He oversaw the fundraising and installation of a turf field while he was the head coach and athletic director at Oviedo High School in Florida.
"I'm unique in the turf industry because of my construction background and being a buyer from AstroTurf twice now," Allen said. "Oviedo was an AstroTurf field and we are replacing Master's old AstroTurf field with AstroTurf's Rootzone 3D3 Blend with BrockFILL."
Following 9 years at Oviedo and two years at AstroTurf®, Allen returned to the coaching ranks in 2019 at Hagerty High and in 2020 at The Master's Academy. His final year of coach ended with a SSAC state championship.
Originally from America's "Mayberry," Mt. Airy, N.C. Allen worked in his Dad's grading business for 5 years and is definitely no stranger to hard work. He is familiar with the buying process and steps needed to install a new playing surface and is ready to help you along in every step of the way.
Allen played football at Appalachian State (1997-2001) and now resides in Ovideo, FL., with his wife Ann, son Austin and daughter Jordyn.
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com
