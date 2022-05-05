Compared to April 2019, passenger traffic increased by 48.9% in Colombia, 17.9% in Puerto Rico and 12.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 20.5% above the levels reported in April 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.

Compared to April 2019, passenger traffic increased by 48.9% in Colombia, Puerto Rico 17.9% and 12.7% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods April 1 through April 30, 2022, April 1 through April 30, 2021 and April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2021 took place from March 28 to April 4, while in 2022 it was from April 10 through April 17.

Passenger Traffic Summary



























April



% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019





2019

2021

2022



2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,991,010

2,149,956

3,370,877

56.8

12.7



11,714,239

7,268,822

12,391,631

70.5

5.8

Domestic Traffic

1,400,277

1,166,737

1,508,670

29.3

7.7



5,011,038

4,019,776

5,254,358

30.7

4.9

International Traffic

1,590,733

983,219

1,862,207

89.4

17.1



6,703,201

3,249,046

7,137,273

119.7

6.5

San Juan, Puerto Rico

752,910

765,561

888,029

16.0

17.9



3,053,418

2,530,434

3,278,748

29.6

7.4

Domestic Traffic

670,608

739,680

821,712

11.1

22.5



2,743,433

2,442,824

3,034,726

24.2

10.6

International Traffic

82,302

25,881

66,317

156.2

(19.4)



309,985

87,610

244,022

178.5

(21.3)

Colombia

890,196

544,609

1,325,196

143.3

48.9



3,636,233

2,401,894

4,897,169

103.9

34.7

Domestic Traffic

755,273

464,369

1,107,002

138.4

46.6



3,100,045

2,118,797

4,158,344

96.3

34.1

International Traffic

134,923

80,240

218,194

171.9

61.7



536,188

283,097

738,825

161.0

37.8

Total Traffic

4,634,116

3,460,126

5,584,102

61.4

20.5



18,403,890

12,201,150

20,567,548

68.6

11.8

Domestic Traffic

2,826,158

2,370,786

3,437,384

45.0

21.6



10,854,516

8,581,397

12,447,428

45.1

14.7

International Traffic

1,807,958

1,089,340

2,146,718

97.1

18.7



7,549,374

3,619,753

8,120,120

124.3

7.6

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic























April

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019

2019

2021

2022



2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,400,277

1,166,737

1,508,670

29.3

7.7



5,011,038

4,019,776

5,254,358

30.7

4.9

CUN

Cancun

745,015

714,687

853,177

19.4

14.5



2,644,198

2,460,863

2,934,824

19.3

11.0

CZM

Cozumel

18,619

11,906

10,246

(13.9)

(45.0)



58,607

35,654

54,392

52.6

(7.2)

HUX

Huatulco

66,842

50,449

80,172

58.9

19.9



234,406

160,053

273,127

70.6

16.5

MID

Merida

220,063

142,134

219,738

54.6

(0.1)



790,747

482,158

766,405

59.0

(3.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,209

8,285

8,775

5.9

(28.1)



46,044

27,965

29,071

4.0

(36.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

82,680

53,269

85,631

60.8

3.6



302,273

198,280

321,840

62.3

6.5

TAP

Tapachula

33,333

33,373

43,773

31.2

31.3



119,014

115,727

152,242

31.6

27.9

VER

Veracruz

117,719

81,419

103,743

27.4

(11.9)



433,081

282,821

369,989

30.8

(14.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

103,797

71,215

103,415

45.2

(0.4)



382,668

256,255

352,468

37.5

(7.9)

International

Traffic

1,590,733

983,219

1,862,207

89.4

17.1



6,703,201

3,249,046

7,137,273

119.7

6.5

CUN

Cancun

1,507,701

924,952

1,764,137

90.7

17.0



6,267,922

3,063,842

6,724,436

119.5

7.3

CZM

Cozumel

34,133

28,137

39,156

39.2

14.7



182,792

91,791

171,438

86.8

(6.2)

HUX

Huatulco

12,191

986

9,836

897.6

(19.3)



94,803

6,830

52,169

663.8

(45.0)

MID

Merida

17,059

13,933

22,593

62.2

32.4



76,633

38,332

82,261

114.6

7.3

MTT

Minatitlan

602

301

598

98.7

(0.7)



2,376

1,645

3,556

116.2

49.7

OAX

Oaxaca

10,995

6,774

15,161

123.8

37.9



46,850

21,679

61,796

185.1

31.9

TAP

Tapachula

1,104

521

990

90.0

(10.3)



4,242

1,971

4,234

114.8

(0.2)

VER

Veracruz

5,192

5,716

7,188

25.8

38.4



21,157

17,033

28,360

66.5

34.0

VSA

Villahermosa

1,756

1,899

2,548

34.2

45.1



6,426

5,923

9,023

52.3

40.4

Traffic Total

Mexico

2,991,010

2,149,956

3,370,877

56.8

12.7



11,714,239

7,268,822

12,391,631

70.5

5.8

CUN

Cancun

2,252,716

1,639,639

2,617,314

59.6

16.2



8,912,120

5,524,705

9,659,260

74.8

8.4

CZM

Cozumel

52,752

40,043

49,402

23.4

(6.4)



241,399

127,445

225,830

77.2

(6.4)

HUX

Huatulco

79,033

51,435

90,008

75.0

13.9



329,209

166,883

325,296

94.9

(1.2)

MID

Merida

237,122

156,067

242,331

55.3

2.2



867,380

520,490

848,666

63.1

(2.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,811

8,586

9,373

9.2

(26.8)



48,420

29,610

32,627

10.2

(32.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,675

60,043

100,792

67.9

7.6



349,123

219,959

383,636

74.4

9.9

TAP

Tapachula

34,437

33,894

44,763

32.1

30.0



123,256

117,698

156,476

32.9

27.0

VER

Veracruz

122,911

87,135

110,931

27.3

(9.7)



454,238

299,854

398,349

32.8

(12.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

105,553

73,114

105,963

44.9

0.4



389,094

262,178

361,491

37.9

(7.1)

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)



















April

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019

2019

2021

2022



2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

752,910

765,561

888,029

16.0

17.9



3,053,418

2,530,434

3,278,748

29.6

7.4

Domestic Traffic

670,608

739,680

821,712

11.1

22.5



2,743,433

2,442,824

3,034,726

24.2

10.6

International Traffic

82,302

25,881

66,317

156.2

(19.4)



309,985

87,610

244,022

178.5

(21.3)

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















April

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021

% Chg

2022vs

2019

2019

2021

2022



2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

755,273

464,369

1,107,002

138.4

46.6



3,100,045

2,118,797

4,158,344

96.3

34.1

MDE

Rionegro

545,993

304,904

823,089

170.0

50.8



2,238,580

1,415,597

3,053,575

115.7

36.4

EOH

Medellin

77,238

58,856

97,933

66.4

26.8



334,797

265,770

384,453

44.7

14.8

MTR

Monteria

78,140

65,760

128,509

95.4

64.5



312,251

280,573

499,764

78.1

60.1

APO

Carepa

16,649

12,722

21,992

72.9

32.1



66,088

59,207

85,755

44.8

29.8

UIB

Quibdo

30,149

19,276

27,891

44.7

(7.5)



117,214

85,179

112,034

31.5

(4.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,104

2,851

7,588

166.2

6.8



31,115

12,471

22,763

82.5

(26.8)

International

Traffic

134,923

80,240

218,194

171.9

61.7



536,188

283,097

738,825

161.0

37.8

MDE

Rionegro

134,923

80,240

218,194

171.9

61.7



536,188

283,097

738,825

161.0

37.8

Traffic Total

Colombia

890,196

544,609

1,325,196

143.3

48.9



3,636,233

2,401,894

4,897,169

103.9

34.7

MDE

Rionegro

680,916

385,144

1,041,283

170.4

52.9



2,774,768

1,698,694

3,792,400

123.3

36.7

EOH

Medellin

77238

58,856

97,933

66.4

26.8



334,797

265,770

384,453

44.7

14.8

MTR

Monteria

78,140

65,760

128,509

95.4

64.5



312,251

280,573

499,764

78.1

60.1

APO

Carepa

16,649

12,722

21,992

72.9

32.1



66,088

59,207

85,755

44.8

29.8

UIB

Quibdo

30,149

19,276

27,891

44.7

(7.5)



117,214

85,179

112,034

31.5

(4.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,104

2,851

7,588

166.2

6.8



31,115

12,471

22,763

82.5

(26.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-april-2022-301541141.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

