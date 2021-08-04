MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that that total passenger traffic for July 2021 reached a total of 5.2 million passengers, 1.5% below the levels reported in July 2019, reflecting a continued recovery in travel demand in general and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus .
When compared to pre-pandemic levels of July 2019, passenger traffic declined 4.8% in Mexico and 6.9% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 15.6%.
This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2021, from July 1 through July 31, 2020 and July 1 through July 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
July
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Mexico
3,198,194
809,306
3,043,952
276.1
(4.8)
20,648,828
9,334,186
15,467,960
65.7
(25.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,634,446
574,574
1,499,657
161.0
(8.2)
9,532,322
4,549,044
8,122,700
78.6
(14.8)
International Traffic
1,563,748
234,732
1,544,295
557.9
(1.2)
11,116,506
4,785,142
7,345,260
53.5
(33.9)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
968,319
363,935
1,118,931
207.5
15.6
5,686,127
2,906,051
5,555,160
91.2
(2.3)
Domestic Traffic
851,865
351,932
1,042,005
196.1
22.3
5,068,032
2,684,660
5,301,739
97.5
4.6
International Traffic
116,454
12,003
76,926
540.9
(33.9)
618,095
221,391
253,421
14.5
(59.0)
Colombia
1,078,246
2,369
1,004,028
42,281.9
(6.9)
6,693,212
2,677,419
4,880,660
82.3
(27.1)
Domestic Traffic
903,812
1,654
841,393
50,770.2
(6.9)
5,661,642
2,276,126
4,170,917
83.2
(26.3)
International Traffic
174,434
715
162,635
22,646.2
(6.8)
1,031,570
401,293
709,743
76.9
(31.2)
Total Traffic
5,244,759
1,175,610
5,166,911
339.5
(1.5)
33,028,167
14,917,656
25,903,780
73.6
(21.6)
Domestic Traffic
3,390,123
928,160
3,383,055
264.5
(0.2)
20,261,996
9,509,830
17,595,356
85.0
(13.2)
International Traffic
1,854,636
247,450
1,783,856
620.9
(3.8)
12,766,171
5,407,826
8,308,424
53.6
(34.9)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
July
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,634,446
574,574
1,499,657
161.0
(8.2)
9,532,322
4,549,044
8,122,700
78.6
(14.8)
CUN
Cancun
914,987
395,958
931,989
135.4
1.9
5,134,037
2,429,042
4,989,716
105.4
(2.8)
CZM
Cozumel
20,523
2,114
22,064
943.7
7.5
118,752
40,401
78,589
94.5
(33.8)
HUX
Huatulco
78,728
15,779
72,407
358.9
(8.0)
448,436
166,991
344,662
106.4
(23.1)
MID
Merida
237,223
55,578
170,038
205.9
(28.3)
1,465,713
702,560
961,827
36.9
(34.4)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,145
3,192
9,005
182.1
(25.9)
82,764
36,876
54,516
47.8
(34.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
100,386
21,908
77,901
255.6
(22.4)
567,630
310,872
414,193
33.2
(27.0)
TAP
Tapachula
30,959
14,745
35,359
139.8
14.2
211,879
135,549
219,761
62.1
3.7
VER
Veracruz
129,467
36,051
94,491
162.1
(27.0)
801,448
384,277
559,048
45.5
(30.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
110,028
29,249
86,403
195.4
(21.5)
701,663
342,476
500,388
46.1
(28.7)
International
1,563,748
234,732
1,544,295
557.9
(1.2)
11,116,506
4,785,142
7,345,260
53.5
(33.9)
CUN
Cancun
1,484,897
221,074
1,441,679
552.1
(2.9)
10,480,240
4,430,974
6,891,980
55.5
(34.2)
CZM
Cozumel
27,621
8,675
45,062
419.4
63.1
256,807
139,276
215,133
54.5
(16.2)
HUX
Huatulco
3,251
313
3,981
1,171.9
22.5
104,319
77,710
15,645
(79.9)
(85.0)
MID
Merida
19,463
1,874
22,578
1,104.8
16.0
126,135
64,628
100,346
55.3
(20.4)
MTT
Minatitlan
891
92
738
702.2
(17.2)
4,616
2,047
3,265
59.5
(29.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
16,449
520
15,938
2,965.0
(3.1)
84,606
40,953
59,829
46.1
(29.3)
TAP
Tapachula
1,581
515
1,111
115.7
(29.7)
7,951
4,195
4,728
12.7
(40.5)
VER
Veracruz
7,275
519
10,803
1,981.5
48.5
39,681
16,484
41,252
150.3
4.0
VSA
Villahermosa
2,320
1,150
2,405
109.1
3.7
12,151
8,875
13,082
47.4
7.7
Traffic Total
3,198,194
809,306
3,043,952
276.1
(4.8)
20,648,828
9,334,186
15,467,960
65.7
(25.1)
CUN
Cancun
2,399,884
617,032
2,373,668
284.7
(1.1)
15,614,277
6,860,016
11,881,696
73.2
(23.9)
CZM
Cozumel
48,144
10,789
67,126
522.2
39.4
375,559
179,677
293,722
63.5
(21.8)
HUX
Huatulco
81,979
16,092
76,388
374.7
(6.8)
552,755
244,701
360,307
47.2
(34.8)
MID
Merida
256,686
57,452
192,616
235.3
(25.0)
1,591,848
767,188
1,062,173
38.5
(33.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
13,036
3,284
9,743
196.7
(25.3)
87,380
38,923
57,781
48.4
(33.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
116,835
22,428
93,839
318.4
(19.7)
652,236
351,825
474,022
34.7
(27.3)
TAP
Tapachula
32,540
15,260
36,470
139.0
12.1
219,830
139,744
224,489
60.6
2.1
VER
Veracruz
136,742
36,570
105,294
187.9
(23.0)
841,129
400,761
600,300
49.8
(28.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
112,348
30,399
88,808
192.1
(21.0)
713,814
351,351
513,470
46.1
(28.1)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
July
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
SJU Total
968,319
363,935
1,118,931
207.5
15.6
5,686,127
2,906,051
5,555,160
91.2
(2.3)
Domestic Traffic
851,865
351,932
1,042,005
196.1
22.3
5,068,032
2,684,660
5,301,739
97.5
4.6
International Traffic
116,454
12,003
76,926
540.9
(33.9)
618,095
221,391
253,421
14.5
(59.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
July
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
903,812
1,654
841,393
50,770.2
(6.9)
5,661,642
2,276,126
4,170,917
83.2
(26.3)
MDE
Rionegro
655,875
49
603,161
1,230,840.8
(8.0)
4,101,100
1,623,708
2,846,800
75.3
(30.6)
EOH
Medellin
98,190
1,002
92,305
9,112.1
(6.0)
607,858
244,650
500,391
104.5
(17.7)
MTR
Monteria
87,586
138
95,527
69,122.5
9.1
560,353
259,772
532,653
105.0
(4.9)
APO
Carepa
19,456
81
19,430
23,887.7
(0.1)
123,813
50,574
111,942
121.3
(9.6)
UIB
Quibdo
34,114
341
26,951
7,803.5
(21.0)
214,193
84,104
156,507
86.1
(26.9)
CZU
Corozal
8,591
43
4,019
9,246.5
(53.2)
54,325
13,318
22,624
69.9
(58.4)
International
174,434
715
162,635
22,646.2
(6.8)
1,031,570
401,293
709,743
76.9
(31.2)
MDE
Rionegro
174,434
715
162,635
22,646.2
(6.8)
1,031,570
401,293
709,743
76.9
(31.2)
EOH
Medellin
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total
1,078,246
2,369
1,004,028
42,281.9
(6.9)
6,693,212
2,677,419
4,880,660
82.3
(27.1)
MDE
Rionegro
830,309
764
765,796
100,135.1
(7.8)
5,132,670
2,025,001
3,556,543
75.6
(30.7)
EOH
Medellin
98190
1,002
92,305
9,112.1
(6.0)
607,858
244,650
500,391
104.5
(17.7)
MTR
Monteria
87,586
138
95,527
69,122.5
9.1
560,353
259,772
532,653
105.0
(4.9)
APO
Carepa
19,456
81
19,430
23,887.7
(0.1)
123,813
50,574
111,942
121.3
(9.6)
UIB
Quibdo
34,114
341
26,951
7,803.5
(21.0)
214,193
84,104
156,507
86.1
(26.9)
CZU
Corozal
8,591
43
4,019
9,246.5
(53.2)
54,325
13,318
22,624
69.9
(58.4)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Contacts:
ASUR
InspIR Group
Lic. Adolfo Castro
Susan Borinelli
+52-55-5284-0408
+1-646-330-5907
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-july-2021-301348645.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.