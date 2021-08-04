MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that that total passenger traffic for July 2021 reached a total of 5.2 million passengers, 1.5% below the levels reported in July 2019, reflecting a continued recovery in travel demand in general and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus .

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of July 2019, passenger traffic declined 4.8% in Mexico and 6.9% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 15.6%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2021, from July 1 through July 31, 2020 and July 1 through July 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary





























July



% Chg

2021vs

2020

% Chg

2021vs

2019





Year to date



% Chg

2021

vs 2020

% Chg

2021

vs 2019







2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



Mexico



3,198,194

809,306

3,043,952

276.1

(4.8)



20,648,828

9,334,186

15,467,960

65.7

(25.1)



Domestic Traffic

1,634,446

574,574

1,499,657

161.0

(8.2)



9,532,322

4,549,044

8,122,700

78.6

(14.8)



International Traffic

1,563,748

234,732

1,544,295

557.9

(1.2)



11,116,506

4,785,142

7,345,260

53.5

(33.9)



San Juan, Puerto Rico

968,319

363,935

1,118,931

207.5

15.6



5,686,127

2,906,051

5,555,160

91.2

(2.3)



Domestic Traffic

851,865

351,932

1,042,005

196.1

22.3



5,068,032

2,684,660

5,301,739

97.5

4.6



International Traffic

116,454

12,003

76,926

540.9

(33.9)



618,095

221,391

253,421

14.5

(59.0)



Colombia

1,078,246

2,369

1,004,028

42,281.9

(6.9)



6,693,212

2,677,419

4,880,660

82.3

(27.1)



Domestic Traffic

903,812

1,654

841,393

50,770.2

(6.9)



5,661,642

2,276,126

4,170,917

83.2

(26.3)



International Traffic

174,434

715

162,635

22,646.2

(6.8)



1,031,570

401,293

709,743

76.9

(31.2)



Total Traffic

5,244,759

1,175,610

5,166,911

339.5

(1.5)



33,028,167

14,917,656

25,903,780

73.6

(21.6)



Domestic Traffic

3,390,123

928,160

3,383,055

264.5

(0.2)



20,261,996

9,509,830

17,595,356

85.0

(13.2)



International Traffic

1,854,636

247,450

1,783,856

620.9

(3.8)



12,766,171

5,407,826

8,308,424

53.6

(34.9)





















































 

Mexico Passenger Traffic























July

% Chg

2021vs

2020

% Chg

2021vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2021

vs 2020

% Chg

2021

vs 2019

2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,634,446

574,574

1,499,657

161.0

(8.2)



9,532,322

4,549,044

8,122,700

78.6

(14.8)

CUN

Cancun

914,987

395,958

931,989

135.4

1.9



5,134,037

2,429,042

4,989,716

105.4

(2.8)

CZM

Cozumel

20,523

2,114

22,064

943.7

7.5



118,752

40,401

78,589

94.5

(33.8)

HUX

Huatulco

78,728

15,779

72,407

358.9

(8.0)



448,436

166,991

344,662

106.4

(23.1)

MID

Merida

237,223

55,578

170,038

205.9

(28.3)



1,465,713

702,560

961,827

36.9

(34.4)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,145

3,192

9,005

182.1

(25.9)



82,764

36,876

54,516

47.8

(34.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

100,386

21,908

77,901

255.6

(22.4)



567,630

310,872

414,193

33.2

(27.0)

TAP

Tapachula

30,959

14,745

35,359

139.8

14.2



211,879

135,549

219,761

62.1

3.7

VER

Veracruz

129,467

36,051

94,491

162.1

(27.0)



801,448

384,277

559,048

45.5

(30.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,028

29,249

86,403

195.4

(21.5)



701,663

342,476

500,388

46.1

(28.7)

International

Traffic

1,563,748

234,732

1,544,295

557.9

(1.2)



11,116,506

4,785,142

7,345,260

53.5

(33.9)

CUN

Cancun

1,484,897

221,074

1,441,679

552.1

(2.9)



10,480,240

4,430,974

6,891,980

55.5

(34.2)

CZM

Cozumel

27,621

8,675

45,062

419.4

63.1



256,807

139,276

215,133

54.5

(16.2)

HUX

Huatulco

3,251

313

3,981

1,171.9

22.5



104,319

77,710

15,645

(79.9)

(85.0)

MID

Merida

19,463

1,874

22,578

1,104.8

16.0



126,135

64,628

100,346

55.3

(20.4)

MTT

Minatitlan

891

92

738

702.2

(17.2)



4,616

2,047

3,265

59.5

(29.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

16,449

520

15,938

2,965.0

(3.1)



84,606

40,953

59,829

46.1

(29.3)

TAP

Tapachula

1,581

515

1,111

115.7

(29.7)



7,951

4,195

4,728

12.7

(40.5)

VER

Veracruz

7,275

519

10,803

1,981.5

48.5



39,681

16,484

41,252

150.3

4.0

VSA

Villahermosa

2,320

1,150

2,405

109.1

3.7



12,151

8,875

13,082

47.4

7.7

Traffic Total

Mexico

3,198,194

809,306

3,043,952

276.1

(4.8)



20,648,828

9,334,186

15,467,960

65.7

(25.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,399,884

617,032

2,373,668

284.7

(1.1)



15,614,277

6,860,016

11,881,696

73.2

(23.9)

CZM

Cozumel

48,144

10,789

67,126

522.2

39.4



375,559

179,677

293,722

63.5

(21.8)

HUX

Huatulco

81,979

16,092

76,388

374.7

(6.8)



552,755

244,701

360,307

47.2

(34.8)

MID

Merida

256,686

57,452

192,616

235.3

(25.0)



1,591,848

767,188

1,062,173

38.5

(33.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

13,036

3,284

9,743

196.7

(25.3)



87,380

38,923

57,781

48.4

(33.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

116,835

22,428

93,839

318.4

(19.7)



652,236

351,825

474,022

34.7

(27.3)

TAP

Tapachula

32,540

15,260

36,470

139.0

12.1



219,830

139,744

224,489

60.6

2.1

VER

Veracruz

136,742

36,570

105,294

187.9

(23.0)



841,129

400,761

600,300

49.8

(28.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

112,348

30,399

88,808

192.1

(21.0)



713,814

351,351

513,470

46.1

(28.1)

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















July

% Chg

2021vs

2020

% Chg

2021vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2021vs

2020

% Chg

2021vs

2019

2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

968,319

363,935

1,118,931

207.5

15.6



5,686,127

2,906,051

5,555,160

91.2

(2.3)

Domestic Traffic

851,865

351,932

1,042,005

196.1

22.3



5,068,032

2,684,660

5,301,739

97.5

4.6

International Traffic

116,454

12,003

76,926

540.9

(33.9)



618,095

221,391

253,421

14.5

(59.0)

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



















July

% Chg

2021vs

2020

% Chg

2021vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2021vs

2020

% Chg

2021vs

2019

2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

903,812

1,654

841,393

50,770.2

(6.9)



5,661,642

2,276,126

4,170,917

83.2

(26.3)

MDE

Rionegro

655,875

49

603,161

1,230,840.8

(8.0)



4,101,100

1,623,708

2,846,800

75.3

(30.6)

EOH

Medellin

98,190

1,002

92,305

9,112.1

(6.0)



607,858

244,650

500,391

104.5

(17.7)

MTR

Monteria

87,586

138

95,527

69,122.5

9.1



560,353

259,772

532,653

105.0

(4.9)

APO

Carepa

19,456

81

19,430

23,887.7

(0.1)



123,813

50,574

111,942

121.3

(9.6)

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

341

26,951

7,803.5

(21.0)



214,193

84,104

156,507

86.1

(26.9)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

43

4,019

9,246.5

(53.2)



54,325

13,318

22,624

69.9

(58.4)

International

Traffic

174,434

715

162,635

22,646.2

(6.8)



1,031,570

401,293

709,743

76.9

(31.2)

MDE

Rionegro

174,434

715

162,635

22,646.2

(6.8)



1,031,570

401,293

709,743

76.9

(31.2)

EOH

Medellin

-











-









MTR

Monteria

-

-

-







-

-

-





APO

Carepa

-

-

-







-

-

-





UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-







-

-

-





CZU

Corozal

-

-

-







-

-

-





Traffic Total

Colombia

1,078,246

2,369

1,004,028

42,281.9

(6.9)



6,693,212

2,677,419

4,880,660

82.3

(27.1)

MDE

Rionegro

830,309

764

765,796

100,135.1

(7.8)



5,132,670

2,025,001

3,556,543

75.6

(30.7)

EOH

Medellin

98190

1,002

92,305

9,112.1

(6.0)



607,858

244,650

500,391

104.5

(17.7)

MTR

Monteria

87,586

138

95,527

69,122.5

9.1



560,353

259,772

532,653

105.0

(4.9)

APO

Carepa

19,456

81

19,430

23,887.7

(0.1)



123,813

50,574

111,942

121.3

(9.6)

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

341

26,951

7,803.5

(21.0)



214,193

84,104

156,507

86.1

(26.9)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

43

4,019

9,246.5

(53.2)



54,325

13,318

22,624

69.9

(58.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:







ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx  

susan@inspirgroup.com  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-july-2021-301348645.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

