MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that that total passenger traffic for June 2021 reached a total of 4.6 million passengers, 5.1% below the 4.8 million passengers reported June 2019 which reflects a lower demand for travel in general and restrictions in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of June 2019, passenger traffic declined 7.1% in Mexico and 15.6% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 13.7%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2021, from June 1 through June 30, 2020 and June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



























June



% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019





Year to date



% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019





2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

Mexico

2,887,405

278,443

2,681,950

863.2

(7.1)



17,450,634

8,524,880

12,424,008

45.7

(28.8)

Domestic Traffic

1,419,994

229,108

1,300,432

467.6

(8.4)



7,897,876

3,974,470

6,623,043

66.6

(16.1)

International Traffic

1,467,411

49,335

1,381,518

2,700.3

(5.9)



9,552,758

4,550,410

5,800,965

27.5

(39.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

888,007

214,008

1,009,754

371.8

13.7



2,542,116

2,542,116

4,436,229

74.5

74.5

Domestic Traffic

779,040

211,203

953,969

351.7

22.5



2,332,728

2,332,728

4,259,734

82.6

82.6

International Traffic

108,967

2,805

55,785

1,888.8

(48.8)



209,388

209,388

176,495

(15.7)

(15.7)

Colombia

1,036,748

2,544

874,698

34,282.8

(15.6)



5,614,966

2,675,050

3,876,632

44.9

(31.0)

Domestic Traffic

859,643

1,292

727,273

56,190.5

(15.4)



4,757,830

2,274,472

3,329,524

46.4

(30.0)

International Traffic

177,105

1,252

147,425

11,675.2

(16.8)



857,136

400,578

547,108

36.6

(36.2)

Total Traffic

4,812,160

494,995

4,566,402

822.5

(5.1)



25,607,716

13,742,046

20,736,869

50.9

(19.0)

Domestic Traffic

3,058,677

441,603

2,981,674

575.2

(2.5)



14,988,434

8,581,670

14,212,301

65.6

(5.2)

International Traffic

1,753,483

53,392

1,584,728

2,868.1

(9.6)



10,619,282

5,160,376

6,524,568

26.4

(38.6)

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic























June

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,419,994

229,108

1,300,432

467.6

(8.4)



7,897,876

3,974,470

6,623,043

66.6

(16.1)

CUN

Cancun

781,998

131,001

799,084

510.0

2.2



4,219,050

2,033,084

4,057,727

99.6

(3.8)

CZM

Cozumel

18,770

387

10,204

2,536.7

(45.6)



98,229

38,287

56,525

47.6

(42.5)

HUX

Huatulco

67,364

2,568

54,752

2,032.1

(18.7)



369,708

151,212

272,255

80.0

(26.4)

MID

Merida

210,980

30,645

156,248

409.9

(25.9)



1,228,490

646,982

791,789

22.4

(35.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,122

2,037

8,350

309.9

(31.1)



70,619

33,684

45,511

35.1

(35.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

81,471

13,206

68,796

420.9

(15.6)



467,244

288,964

336,292

16.4

(28.0)

TAP

Tapachula

30,743

10,433

34,148

227.3

11.1



180,920

120,804

184,402

52.6

1.9

VER

Veracruz

116,455

19,501

89,784

360.4

(22.9)



671,981

348,226

464,557

33.4

(30.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

100,091

19,330

79,066

309.0

(21.0)



591,635

313,227

413,985

32.2

(30.0)

International Traffic

1,467,411

49,335

1,381,518

2,700.3

(5.9)



9,552,758

4,550,410

5,800,965

27.5

(39.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,400,407

44,418

1,291,026

2,806.5

(7.8)



8,995,343

4,209,900

5,450,301

29.5

(39.4)

CZM

Cozumel

26,475

1,812

43,133

2,280.4

62.9



229,186

130,601

170,071

30.2

(25.8)

HUX

Huatulco

3,374

95

3,456

3,537.9

2.4



101,068

77,397

11,664

(84.9)

(88.5)

MID

Merida

16,394

1,393

21,883

1,470.9

33.5



106,672

62,754

77,768

23.9

(27.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

690

12

421

3,408.3

(39.0)



3,725

1,955

2,527

29.3

(32.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

11,570

178

11,695

6,470.2

1.1



68,157

40,433

43,891

8.6

(35.6)

TAP

Tapachula

1,214

134

989

638.1

(18.5)



6,370

3,680

3,617

(1.7)

(43.2)

VER

Veracruz

5,622

197

6,743

3,322.8

19.9



32,406

15,965

30,449

90.7

(6.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,665

1,096

2,172

98.2

30.5



9,831

7,725

10,677

38.2

8.6

Traffic Total Mexico

2,887,405

278,443

2,681,950

863.2

(7.1)



17,450,634

8,524,880

12,424,008

45.7

(28.8)

CUN

Cancun

2,182,405

175,419

2,090,110

1,091.5

(4.2)



13,214,393

6,242,984

9,508,028

52.3

(28.0)

CZM

Cozumel

45,245

2,199

53,337

2,325.5

17.9



327,415

168,888

226,596

34.2

(30.8)

HUX

Huatulco

70,738

2,663

58,208

2,085.8

(17.7)



470,776

228,609

283,919

24.2

(39.7)

MID

Merida

227,374

32,038

178,131

456.0

(21.7)



1,335,162

709,736

869,557

22.5

(34.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,812

2,049

8,771

328.1

(31.5)



74,344

35,639

48,038

34.8

(35.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,041

13,384

80,491

501.4

(13.5)



535,401

329,397

380,183

15.4

(29.0)

TAP

Tapachula

31,957

10,567

35,137

232.5

10.0



187,290

124,484

188,019

51.0

0.4

VER

Veracruz

122,077

19,698

96,527

390.0

(20.9)



704,387

364,191

495,006

35.9

(29.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

101,756

20,426

81,238

297.7

(20.2)



601,466

320,952

424,662

32.3

(29.4)



























Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)



















June

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

888,007

214,008

1,009,754

371.8

13.7



2,542,116

2,542,116

4,436,229

74.5

74.5

Domestic Traffic

779,040

211,203

953,969

351.7

22.5



2,332,728

2,332,728

4,259,734

82.6

82.6

International Traffic

108,967

2,805

55,785

1,888.8

(48.8)



209,388

209,388

176,495

(15.7)

(15.7)



























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















June

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

859,643

1,292

727,273

56,190.5

(15.4)



4,757,830

2,274,472

3,329,524

46.4

(30.0)

MDE

Rionegro

627,764

345

511,643

148,202.3

(18.5)



3,445,225

1,623,659

2,243,639

38.2

(34.9)

EOH

Medellin

90,404

536

77,891

14,431.9

(13.8)



509,668

243,648

408,086

67.5

(19.9)

MTR

Monteria

81,985

155

91,358

58,840.6

11.4



472,767

259,634

437,126

68.4

(7.5)

APO

Carepa

18,862

72

17,924

24,794.4

(5.0)



104,357

50,493

92,512

83.2

(11.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,905

178

24,777

13,819.7

(24.7)



180,079

83,763

129,556

54.7

(28.1)

CZU

Corozal

7,723

6

3,680

61,233.3

(52.4)



45,734

13,275

18,605

40.2

(59.3)

International Traffic

177,105

1,252

147,425

11,675.2

(16.8)



857,136

400,578

547,108

36.6

(36.2)

MDE

Rionegro

177,105

1,252

147,425

11,675.2

(16.8)



857,136

400,578

547,108

36.6

(36.2)

EOH

Medellin

-











-









MTR

Monteria

-

-

-







-

-

-





APO

Carepa

-

-

-







-

-

-





UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-







-

-

-





CZU

Corozal

-

-

-







-

-

-





Traffic Total Colombia

1,036,748

2,544

874,698

34,282.8

(15.6)



5,614,966

2,675,050

3,876,632

44.9

(31.0)

MDE

Rionegro

804,869

1,597

659,068

41,169.1

(18.1)



4,302,361

2,024,237

2,790,747

37.9

(35.1)

EOH

Medellin

90404

536

77,891

14,431.9

(13.8)



509,668

243,648

408,086

67.5

(19.9)

MTR

Monteria

81,985

155

91,358

58,840.6

11.4



472,767

259,634

437,126

68.4

(7.5)

APO

Carepa

18,862

72

17,924

24,794.4

(5.0)



104,357

50,493

92,512

83.2

(11.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,905

178

24,777

13,819.7

(24.7)



180,079

83,763

129,556

54.7

(28.1)

CZU

Corozal

7,723

6

3,680

61,233.3

(52.4)



45,734

13,275

18,605

40.2

(59.3)

 

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

