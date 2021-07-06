MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that that total passenger traffic for June 2021 reached a total of 4.6 million passengers, 5.1% below the 4.8 million passengers reported June 2019 which reflects a lower demand for travel in general and restrictions in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic levels of June 2019, passenger traffic declined 7.1% in Mexico and 15.6% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 13.7%.
This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2021, from June 1 through June 30, 2020 and June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
June
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Mexico
2,887,405
278,443
2,681,950
863.2
(7.1)
17,450,634
8,524,880
12,424,008
45.7
(28.8)
Domestic Traffic
1,419,994
229,108
1,300,432
467.6
(8.4)
7,897,876
3,974,470
6,623,043
66.6
(16.1)
International Traffic
1,467,411
49,335
1,381,518
2,700.3
(5.9)
9,552,758
4,550,410
5,800,965
27.5
(39.3)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
888,007
214,008
1,009,754
371.8
13.7
2,542,116
2,542,116
4,436,229
74.5
74.5
Domestic Traffic
779,040
211,203
953,969
351.7
22.5
2,332,728
2,332,728
4,259,734
82.6
82.6
International Traffic
108,967
2,805
55,785
1,888.8
(48.8)
209,388
209,388
176,495
(15.7)
(15.7)
Colombia
1,036,748
2,544
874,698
34,282.8
(15.6)
5,614,966
2,675,050
3,876,632
44.9
(31.0)
Domestic Traffic
859,643
1,292
727,273
56,190.5
(15.4)
4,757,830
2,274,472
3,329,524
46.4
(30.0)
International Traffic
177,105
1,252
147,425
11,675.2
(16.8)
857,136
400,578
547,108
36.6
(36.2)
Total Traffic
4,812,160
494,995
4,566,402
822.5
(5.1)
25,607,716
13,742,046
20,736,869
50.9
(19.0)
Domestic Traffic
3,058,677
441,603
2,981,674
575.2
(2.5)
14,988,434
8,581,670
14,212,301
65.6
(5.2)
International Traffic
1,753,483
53,392
1,584,728
2,868.1
(9.6)
10,619,282
5,160,376
6,524,568
26.4
(38.6)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,419,994
229,108
1,300,432
467.6
(8.4)
7,897,876
3,974,470
6,623,043
66.6
(16.1)
CUN
Cancun
781,998
131,001
799,084
510.0
2.2
4,219,050
2,033,084
4,057,727
99.6
(3.8)
CZM
Cozumel
18,770
387
10,204
2,536.7
(45.6)
98,229
38,287
56,525
47.6
(42.5)
HUX
Huatulco
67,364
2,568
54,752
2,032.1
(18.7)
369,708
151,212
272,255
80.0
(26.4)
MID
Merida
210,980
30,645
156,248
409.9
(25.9)
1,228,490
646,982
791,789
22.4
(35.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,122
2,037
8,350
309.9
(31.1)
70,619
33,684
45,511
35.1
(35.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
81,471
13,206
68,796
420.9
(15.6)
467,244
288,964
336,292
16.4
(28.0)
TAP
Tapachula
30,743
10,433
34,148
227.3
11.1
180,920
120,804
184,402
52.6
1.9
VER
Veracruz
116,455
19,501
89,784
360.4
(22.9)
671,981
348,226
464,557
33.4
(30.9)
VSA
Villahermosa
100,091
19,330
79,066
309.0
(21.0)
591,635
313,227
413,985
32.2
(30.0)
International Traffic
1,467,411
49,335
1,381,518
2,700.3
(5.9)
9,552,758
4,550,410
5,800,965
27.5
(39.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,400,407
44,418
1,291,026
2,806.5
(7.8)
8,995,343
4,209,900
5,450,301
29.5
(39.4)
CZM
Cozumel
26,475
1,812
43,133
2,280.4
62.9
229,186
130,601
170,071
30.2
(25.8)
HUX
Huatulco
3,374
95
3,456
3,537.9
2.4
101,068
77,397
11,664
(84.9)
(88.5)
MID
Merida
16,394
1,393
21,883
1,470.9
33.5
106,672
62,754
77,768
23.9
(27.1)
MTT
Minatitlan
690
12
421
3,408.3
(39.0)
3,725
1,955
2,527
29.3
(32.2)
OAX
Oaxaca
11,570
178
11,695
6,470.2
1.1
68,157
40,433
43,891
8.6
(35.6)
TAP
Tapachula
1,214
134
989
638.1
(18.5)
6,370
3,680
3,617
(1.7)
(43.2)
VER
Veracruz
5,622
197
6,743
3,322.8
19.9
32,406
15,965
30,449
90.7
(6.0)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,665
1,096
2,172
98.2
30.5
9,831
7,725
10,677
38.2
8.6
Traffic Total Mexico
2,887,405
278,443
2,681,950
863.2
(7.1)
17,450,634
8,524,880
12,424,008
45.7
(28.8)
CUN
Cancun
2,182,405
175,419
2,090,110
1,091.5
(4.2)
13,214,393
6,242,984
9,508,028
52.3
(28.0)
CZM
Cozumel
45,245
2,199
53,337
2,325.5
17.9
327,415
168,888
226,596
34.2
(30.8)
HUX
Huatulco
70,738
2,663
58,208
2,085.8
(17.7)
470,776
228,609
283,919
24.2
(39.7)
MID
Merida
227,374
32,038
178,131
456.0
(21.7)
1,335,162
709,736
869,557
22.5
(34.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,812
2,049
8,771
328.1
(31.5)
74,344
35,639
48,038
34.8
(35.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,041
13,384
80,491
501.4
(13.5)
535,401
329,397
380,183
15.4
(29.0)
TAP
Tapachula
31,957
10,567
35,137
232.5
10.0
187,290
124,484
188,019
51.0
0.4
VER
Veracruz
122,077
19,698
96,527
390.0
(20.9)
704,387
364,191
495,006
35.9
(29.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
101,756
20,426
81,238
297.7
(20.2)
601,466
320,952
424,662
32.3
(29.4)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
SJU Total
888,007
214,008
1,009,754
371.8
13.7
2,542,116
2,542,116
4,436,229
74.5
74.5
Domestic Traffic
779,040
211,203
953,969
351.7
22.5
2,332,728
2,332,728
4,259,734
82.6
82.6
International Traffic
108,967
2,805
55,785
1,888.8
(48.8)
209,388
209,388
176,495
(15.7)
(15.7)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
859,643
1,292
727,273
56,190.5
(15.4)
4,757,830
2,274,472
3,329,524
46.4
(30.0)
MDE
Rionegro
627,764
345
511,643
148,202.3
(18.5)
3,445,225
1,623,659
2,243,639
38.2
(34.9)
EOH
Medellin
90,404
536
77,891
14,431.9
(13.8)
509,668
243,648
408,086
67.5
(19.9)
MTR
Monteria
81,985
155
91,358
58,840.6
11.4
472,767
259,634
437,126
68.4
(7.5)
APO
Carepa
18,862
72
17,924
24,794.4
(5.0)
104,357
50,493
92,512
83.2
(11.4)
UIB
Quibdo
32,905
178
24,777
13,819.7
(24.7)
180,079
83,763
129,556
54.7
(28.1)
CZU
Corozal
7,723
6
3,680
61,233.3
(52.4)
45,734
13,275
18,605
40.2
(59.3)
International Traffic
177,105
1,252
147,425
11,675.2
(16.8)
857,136
400,578
547,108
36.6
(36.2)
MDE
Rionegro
177,105
1,252
147,425
11,675.2
(16.8)
857,136
400,578
547,108
36.6
(36.2)
EOH
Medellin
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,036,748
2,544
874,698
34,282.8
(15.6)
5,614,966
2,675,050
3,876,632
44.9
(31.0)
MDE
Rionegro
804,869
1,597
659,068
41,169.1
(18.1)
4,302,361
2,024,237
2,790,747
37.9
(35.1)
EOH
Medellin
90404
536
77,891
14,431.9
(13.8)
509,668
243,648
408,086
67.5
(19.9)
MTR
Monteria
81,985
155
91,358
58,840.6
11.4
472,767
259,634
437,126
68.4
(7.5)
APO
Carepa
18,862
72
17,924
24,794.4
(5.0)
104,357
50,493
92,512
83.2
(11.4)
UIB
Quibdo
32,905
178
24,777
13,819.7
(24.7)
180,079
83,763
129,556
54.7
(28.1)
CZU
Corozal
7,723
6
3,680
61,233.3
(52.4)
45,734
13,275
18,605
40.2
(59.3)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
