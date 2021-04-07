MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2021 increased 11.3% when compared to March 2020. Passenger traffic increased 0.2% in Mexico, 42.9% in Puerto Rico and 22.0% in Colombia, reflecting a recovery, mainly in Puerto Rico and Colombia, when compared to the year-ago period which was significantly impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the pandemic continues to impact overall travel, with traffic in Mexico relatively unchanged YoY. Traffic in March 2021 also benefitted from 4 days of the Holy Week Holiday.
This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2021 and from March 1 through March 31, 2020. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2020 took place between April 5 and 12, while in 2021 it took place from March 28 to April 4. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Mexico
2,046,183
2,049,783
0.2
8,019,902
5,118,866
(36.2)
Domestic Traffic
946,322
1,114,820
17.8
3,537,359
2,853,039
(19.3)
International Traffic
1,099,861
934,963
(15.0)
4,482,543
2,265,827
(49.5)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
526,181
751,974
42.9
2,206,510
1,764,873
(20.0)
Domestic Traffic
481,726
731,836
51.9
2,002,686
1,703,144
(15.0)
International Traffic
44,455
20,138
(54.7)
203,824
61,729
(69.7)
Colombia
583,116
711,316
22.0
2,669,633
1,857,285
(30.4)
Domestic Traffic
500,028
634,712
26.9
2,271,673
1,654,428
(27.2)
International Traffic
83,088
76,604
(7.8)
397,960
202,857
(49.0)
Total Traffic
3,155,480
3,513,073
11.3
12,896,045
8,741,024
(32.2)
Domestic Traffic
1,928,076
2,481,368
28.7
7,811,718
6,210,611
(20.5)
International Traffic
1,227,404
1,031,705
(15.9)
5,084,327
2,530,413
(50.2)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
946,322
1,114,820
17.8
3,537,359
2,853,039
(19.3)
CUN
Cancun
487,448
692,686
42.1
1,802,860
1,746,176
(3.1)
CZM
Cozumel
9,480
10,243
8.0
37,461
23,748
(36.6)
HUX
Huatulco
39,388
43,495
10.4
147,088
109,604
(25.5)
MID
Merida
149,221
131,134
(12.1)
587,166
340,024
(42.1)
MTT
Minatitlan
7,461
6,944
(6.9)
29,222
19,680
(32.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
67,657
53,683
(20.7)
263,332
145,011
(44.9)
TAP
Tapachula
31,383
29,521
(5.9)
97,179
82,354
(15.3)
VER
Veracruz
81,083
77,566
(4.3)
303,012
201,402
(33.5)
VSA
Villahermosa
73,201
69,548
(5.0)
270,039
185,040
(31.5)
International
1,099,861
934,963
(15.0)
4,482,543
2,265,827
(49.5)
CUN
Cancun
1,014,810
877,579
(13.5)
4,150,778
2,138,890
(48.5)
CZM
Cozumel
37,348
32,280
(13.6)
128,428
63,654
(50.4)
HUX
Huatulco
17,637
1,959
(88.9)
77,267
5,844
(92.4)
MID
Merida
14,875
11,320
(23.9)
60,752
24,399
(59.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
352
266
(24.4)
1,643
1,344
(18.2)
OAX
Oaxaca
9,354
5,173
(44.7)
39,887
14,905
(62.6)
TAP
Tapachula
973
363
(62.7)
3,081
1,450
(52.9)
VER
Veracruz
3,355
4,624
37.8
15,457
11,317
(26.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,157
1,399
20.9
5,250
4,024
(23.4)
Traffic Total
2,046,183
2,049,783
0.2
8,019,902
5,118,866
(36.2)
CUN
Cancun
1,502,258
1,570,265
4.5
5,953,638
3,885,066
(34.7)
CZM
Cozumel
46,828
42,523
(9.2)
165,889
87,402
(47.3)
HUX
Huatulco
57,025
45,454
(20.3)
224,355
115,448
(48.5)
MID
Merida
164,096
142,454
(13.2)
647,918
364,423
(43.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
7,813
7,210
(7.7)
30,865
21,024
(31.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
77,011
58,856
(23.6)
303,219
159,916
(47.3)
TAP
Tapachula
32,356
29,884
(7.6)
100,260
83,804
(16.4)
VER
Veracruz
84,438
82,190
(2.7)
318,469
212,719
(33.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
74,358
70,947
(4.6)
275,289
189,064
(31.3)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
SJU Total
526,181
751,974
42.9
2,206,510
1,764,873
(20.0)
Domestic Traffic
481,726
731,836
51.9
2,002,686
1,703,144
(15.0)
International Traffic
44,455
20,138
(54.7)
203,824
61,729
(69.7)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
500,028
634,712
26.9
2,271,673
1,654,428
(27.2)
MDE
Rionegro
348,829
430,541
23.4
1,623,152
1,110,693
(31.6)
EOH
Medellin
57,726
79,000
36.9
242,148
206,914
(14.6)
MTR
Monteria
57,402
79,789
39.0
259,261
214,813
(17.1)
APO
Carepa
12,529
17,474
39.5
50,399
46,485
(7.8)
UIB
Quibdo
20,453
24,697
20.8
83,457
65,903
(21.0)
CZU
Corozal
3,089
3,211
3.9
13,256
9,620
(27.4)
International
83,088
76,604
(7.8)
397,960
202,857
(49.0)
MDE
Rionegro
83,088
76,604
(7.8)
397,960
202,857
(49.0)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total
583,116
711,316
22.0
2,669,633
1,857,285
(30.4)
MDE
Rionegro
431,917
507,145
17.4
2,021,112
1,313,550
(35.0)
EOH
Medellin
57,726
79,000
36.9
242,148
206,914
(14.6)
MTR
Monteria
57,402
79,789
39.0
259,261
214,813
(17.1)
APO
Carepa
12,529
17,474
39.5
50,399
46,485
(7.8)
UIB
Quibdo
20,453
24,697
20.8
83,457
65,903
(21.0)
CZU
Corozal
3,089
3,211
3.9
13,256
9,620
(27.4)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
