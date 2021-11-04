MEXICO CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for October 2021 reached a total of 4.5 million passengers, 7.7% above the levels reported in October 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic levels of October 2019, passenger traffic increased 5.0% in Mexico and 14.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.7% Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2021, from October 1 through October 31, 2020 and October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2021 vs
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Mexico
2,478,834
1,365,772
2,603,962
90.7
5.0
28,262,695
12,914,498
22,937,125
77.6
(18.8)
Domestic Traffic
1,417,569
923,189
1,397,246
51.3
(1.4)
13,784,943
7,056,318
12,073,842
71.1
(12.4)
International Traffic
1,061,265
442,583
1,206,716
172.7
13.7
14,477,752
5,858,180
10,863,283
85.4
(25.0)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
658,632
385,608
753,623
95.4
14.4
7,730,812
3,891,401
7,929,015
103.8
2.6
Domestic Traffic
595,129
374,669
699,807
86.8
17.6
6,910,267
3,640,380
7,511,733
106.3
8.7
International Traffic
63,503
10,939
53,816
392.0
(15.3)
820,545
251,021
417,282
66.2
(49.1)
Colombia
1,037,040
333,465
1,137,858
241.2
9.7
9,844,591
3,155,193
8,058,232
155.4
(18.1)
Domestic Traffic
886,874
292,305
969,903
231.8
9.4
8,344,540
2,704,278
6,881,661
154.5
(17.5)
International Traffic
150,166
41,160
167,955
308.1
11.8
1,500,051
450,915
1,176,571
160.9
(21.6)
Total Traffic
4,174,506
2,084,845
4,495,443
115.6
7.7
45,838,098
19,961,092
38,924,372
95.0
(15.1)
Domestic Traffic
2,899,572
1,590,163
3,066,956
92.9
5.8
29,039,750
13,400,976
26,467,236
97.5
(8.9)
International Traffic
1,274,934
494,682
1,428,487
188.8
12.0
16,798,348
6,560,116
12,457,136
89.9
(25.8)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,417,569
923,189
1,397,246
51.3
(1.4)
13,784,943
7,056,318
12,073,842
71.1
(12.4)
CUN
Cancun
758,707
591,005
839,056
42.0
10.6
7,462,241
4,091,857
7,381,467
80.4
(1.1)
CZM
Cozumel
11,085
4,967
17,478
251.9
57.7
158,887
51,338
138,862
170.5
(12.6)
HUX
Huatulco
57,042
30,620
58,929
92.5
3.3
632,923
244,504
504,021
106.1
(20.4)
MID
Merida
220,763
100,394
181,392
80.7
(17.8)
2,104,421
957,346
1,455,833
52.1
(30.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,173
6,680
7,597
13.7
(37.6)
117,488
51,212
76,017
48.4
(35.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
96,280
44,672
74,937
67.7
(22.2)
836,528
416,830
619,962
48.7
(25.9)
TAP
Tapachula
30,110
26,937
36,346
34.9
20.7
299,979
211,259
325,602
54.1
8.5
VER
Veracruz
125,608
62,207
94,920
52.6
(24.4)
1,161,016
543,366
817,091
50.4
(29.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
105,801
55,707
86,591
55.4
(18.2)
1,011,460
488,606
754,987
54.5
(25.4)
International Traffic
1,061,265
442,583
1,206,716
172.7
13.7
14,477,752
5,858,180
10,863,283
85.4
(25.0)
CUN
Cancun
1,011,657
419,731
1,141,366
171.9
12.8
13,682,731
5,452,097
10,203,634
87.2
(25.4)
CZM
Cozumel
14,750
10,857
22,174
104.2
50.3
301,342
165,060
281,332
70.4
(6.6)
HUX
Huatulco
1,943
365
1,448
296.7
(25.5)
109,602
78,726
20,421
(74.1)
(81.4)
MID
Merida
14,529
2,909
16,147
455.1
11.1
171,793
69,228
153,079
121.1
(10.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
441
439
442
0.7
0.2
6,428
2,706
4,923
81.9
(23.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
10,137
4,031
11,378
182.3
12.2
119,286
50,672
94,240
86.0
(21.0)
TAP
Tapachula
637
667
2,541
281.0
298.9
10,932
6,010
12,659
110.6
15.8
VER
Veracruz
5,378
1,608
6,613
311.3
23.0
57,727
19,890
65,791
230.8
14.0
VSA
Villahermosa
1,793
1,976
4,607
133.1
156.9
17,911
13,791
27,204
97.3
51.9
Traffic Total Mexico
2,478,834
1,365,772
2,603,962
90.7
5.0
28,262,695
12,914,498
22,937,125
77.6
(18.8)
CUN
Cancun
1,770,364
1,010,736
1,980,422
95.9
11.9
21,144,972
9,543,954
17,585,101
84.3
(16.8)
CZM
Cozumel
25,835
15,824
39,652
150.6
53.5
460,229
216,398
420,194
94.2
(8.7)
HUX
Huatulco
58,985
30,985
60,377
94.9
2.4
742,525
323,230
524,442
62.3
(29.4)
MID
Merida
235,292
103,303
197,539
91.2
(16.0)
2,276,214
1,026,574
1,608,912
56.7
(29.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,614
7,119
8,039
12.9
(36.3)
123,916
53,918
80,940
50.1
(34.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
106,417
48,703
86,315
77.2
(18.9)
955,814
467,502
714,202
52.8
(25.3)
TAP
Tapachula
30,747
27,604
38,887
40.9
26.5
310,911
217,269
338,261
55.7
8.8
VER
Veracruz
130,986
63,815
101,533
59.1
(22.5)
1,218,743
563,256
882,882
56.7
(27.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
107,594
57,683
91,198
58.1
(15.2)
1,029,371
502,397
782,191
55.7
(24.0)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
SJU Total
658,632
385,608
753,623
95.4
14.4
7,730,812
3,891,401
7,929,015
103.8
2.6
Domestic Traffic
595,129
374,669
699,807
86.8
17.6
6,910,267
3,640,380
7,511,733
106.3
8.7
International Traffic
63,503
10,939
53,816
392.0
(15.3)
820,545
251,021
417,282
66.2
(49.1)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
October
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
886,874
292,305
969,903
231.8
9.4
8,344,540
2,704,278
6,881,661
154.5
(17.5)
MDE
Rionegro
637,699
176,138
700,970
298.0
9.9
6,047,231
1,883,903
4,794,845
154.5
(20.7)
EOH
Medellin
96,810
54,411
104,484
92.0
7.9
898,458
329,343
797,460
142.1
(11.2)
MTR
Monteria
89,871
33,015
109,635
232.1
22.0
824,442
307,734
842,385
173.7
2.2
APO
Carepa
21,434
9,998
22,696
127.0
5.9
184,821
62,452
175,877
181.6
(4.8)
UIB
Quibdo
33,932
16,246
28,764
77.1
(15.2)
313,104
105,003
239,780
128.4
(23.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,128
2,497
3,354
34.3
(52.9)
76,484
15,843
31,314
97.7
(59.1)
International Traffic
150,166
41,160
167,955
308.1
11.8
1,500,051
450,915
1,176,571
160.9
(21.6)
MDE
Rionegro
150,166
41,160
167,955
308.1
11.8
1,500,051
450,915
1,176,571
160.9
(21.6)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,037,040
333,465
1,137,858
241.2
9.7
9,844,591
3,155,193
8,058,232
155.4
(18.1)
MDE
Rionegro
787,865
217,298
868,925
299.9
10.3
7,547,282
2,334,818
5,971,416
155.8
(20.9)
EOH
Medellin
96810
54,411
104,484
92.0
7.9
898,458
329,343
797,460
142.1
(11.2)
MTR
Monteria
89,871
33,015
109,635
232.1
22.0
824,442
307,734
842,385
173.7
2.2
APO
Carepa
21,434
9,998
22,696
127.0
5.9
184,821
62,452
175,877
181.6
(4.8)
UIB
Quibdo
33,932
16,246
28,764
77.1
(15.2)
313,104
105,003
239,780
128.4
(23.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,128
2,497
3,354
34.3
(52.9)
76,484
15,843
31,314
97.7
(59.1)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
