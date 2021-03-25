LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASYSTEM, the LA-based self-care company that creates systems for better living, today announced the arrival of Kirsty Godso as Director of Athletic Performance. A serial entrepreneur in the Health & Wellness space, as well as Nike Master Trainer and celebrity fitness coach, Godso brings her expert knowledge and world leading content skills to the expanding ASYSTEM team. In her role at ASYSTEM, Godso will use her wide expertise to shape, drive and guide ASYSTEM's brand and product initiatives, as they look to define the future of self-care.
"We are delighted to welcome Kirsty to the team. She is one of the most influential individuals in the world of athletic performance, with an unrivalled skill set," said ASYSTEM co-founders Oli Walsh and Josh LeVine. "She brings a wealth of knowledge across exercise, diet and mentality, her energy is infectious and we are so excited about the potential of this partnership."
"At ASYSTEM's core is an unwavering commitment to utilize the best of clinical science and the power of nature for both their products and content" Godso said. "For me, this is a perfect match. Athletic innovation is lifestyle and science in perfect harmony. Staying curious, always learning, always transparent and trying to cultivate confidence through the practices and products we incorporate in our daily lives. I am thrilled to team up with ASYSTEM to utilize my knowledge and skills I've refined over the years to help you take care of yourself and those around you."
The daughter of two professional golfers, Godso dabbled in a variety of sports before discovering her entrepreneurial passion for fitness. As a Nike Master Trainer, celebrity fitness coach, columnist for magazines and consultant to some of the top companies in the world, Godso is renowned as one of the most influential figures in the world of fitness. Her signature high-intensity interval training (HIIT), conditioning and mobility classes have been viewed by a record number of people on the Nike Training Club app.
About ASYSTEM:
ASYSTEM is creating the future of personalized self-care. We offer supplements, skin care, recovery and pain management products created by combining the best of science with the best of nature — to help you look, feel and perform at your best.
Based in LA, ASYSTEM was founded by two serial entrepreneurs with an impressive track record creating, scaling and exiting consumer brands across the globe; Oli Walsh (Wednesday Agency, Aritzia) and Josh LeVine (Frame Denim, Davi Skincare).
Their current assortment spans Supplements, Skincare and Pain Relief and their products can be found on https://www.asystem.com/ and prestigious retailers such as Nordstrom.
Media Contact
Henry Simonds, ASYSTEM, (424) 384-3350, henry@asystem.com
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE ASYSTEM