ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation announced the acquisition of Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing ("Assured" or the "Company") on Monday. The acquisition of Assured by Southern HVAC builds on their already established Cunningham Associates Heating & Air Conditioning brand servicing the northern Atlanta markets.
For more than two decades, Assured has offered high-quality, award-winning plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services to homeowners in the greater Atlanta area. The Company will retain its iconic branding and exceptional customer service, while gaining access to industry-leading training, sales, marketing and operational resources.
"We are proud that Jerry Hall and the leadership team at Assured Comfort chose to partner with Southern. Assured has long been one of the highest quality service providers in all of metro Atlanta. The Company's customer first approach and brand recognition made it an excellent fit for the Southern HVAC family of brands, " said Jarrod Brinker, Vice President of Acquisitions at Southern HVAC. "Our goal is to grow the Assured brand throughout metro Atlanta while providing each employee with the tools and training needed to advance their careers. Customers can expect the same great service they have always enjoyed.
"We chose to partner with Southern HVAC because of the strong alignment with our company culture and values. We felt strongly this was the best choice for our customers and employees," said Jerry Hall, President of Assured Comfort. "I look forward to the partnership and seeing the continued growth of the company."
Atlanta area homeowners can learn more about Assured Comfort's products and services through their website, http://www.assuredcomfort.com or by calling (770) 285-8529.
Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern HVAC operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern HVAC team, Assured Comfort joins Southern HVAC's family of fifteen other service brands across seven states.
About Southern HVAC
Since its inception in 2016, Southern HVAC Corporation has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern HVAC's acquisition program, visit SouthernHVAC.com/acquisitions.
