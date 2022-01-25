ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia's largest indoor showcase of motorhomes, campers and RVs opens Friday January 27th and runs through January 30th at the Atlanta Exposition Center South, 3850 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta.
The 47th annual Atlanta Camping & RV Show returns to the Expo Center this year, after being "all virtual" in 2021. The show brings together eight of Atlanta's biggest RV dealers, featuring more than 18 name brand, drivable and towable models for outdoor travel.
Bobby Smith, President of Hardman Productions and show producer for the Atlanta RV Trade Association, notes, "During the past two years, the RV industry has seen tremendous growth, with families discovering a new appreciation for the outdoors and for different people and places. The selection of RVs and campers on display along with Georgia State Parks and a wide array of in-state campgrounds, travel resorts and seminars, offer an amazing opportunity to maximize your RV vacation experience.
Advance discount tickets are available online at www.AtlantaRVshow.com
The Atlanta Camping and RV Show is sponsored by the Atlanta RV Trade Association and produced by Hardman Productions, Inc..
For more information about RVing, visit www.goRVing.com or call Hardman Productions at 770-447-3334.
Show Hours:
Admission Prices (At the Door):
Thursday
11:00am – 6:00pm
Thu & Fri
Sat & Sun
Friday:
9:00am – 7:00pm
Adults:
$10
$12
Saturday:
9:00am – 7:00pm
Children 6-16:
FREE
$5
Sunday:
9:00am – 5:00pm
Children under 6:
FREE
FREE
