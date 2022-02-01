LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that its CEO, Bing Chen, will participate in a panel discussion, Container Shipping & Port Infrastructure at 9:20 am10:30 am ET on February 8th at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference. Atlas management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference.

Atlas Conference Panel and Webcast Information:

Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference Panel:

Container Shipping & Port Infrastructure: February 8th, 2022, at 9:20 am10:30 am Eastern Time

Webcast Link: 

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel65/panel11/

Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event

Webcast replay expires: May 7, 2022

To access the live webcast, please use the above link, or go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-management-participation-at-the-stifel-2022-transportation--logistics-conference-301472126.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.