LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that it will participate and present at two forthcoming investor conferences, including tomorrow at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:40 am – 11:10 am ET, and the JP Morgan Virtual Industrials Conference on March 15, 2021 at 8:50 – 9:30 am ET. Bing Chen, CEO and Graham Talbot, CFO will make a presentation of Atlas Corp, including a question and answer session.
Atlas Conference Presentations and Webcast Information (as available):
Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference
Presentation: February 9, 2021 at 10:40 am – 11:10 am Eastern Time
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel34/atco/2077218
JP Morgan Virtual Industrials Conference 2021
Presentation: March 15th, 2021 at 8:50 am – 9:30 am Eastern Time
Webcast Link: TBD – when available, will be published on Atlas website as noted below.
To access the live webcasts, please use the above links, as available, or go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
For more information visit atlascorporation.com
