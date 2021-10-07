LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Common
ATCO
$0.125
July 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021
October 20, 2021
November 1, 2021
Series D Preferred
ATCO PD
$0.496875
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
November 1, 2021
Series H Preferred
ATCO PH
$0.492188
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
November 1, 2021
Series I Preferred
ATCO PI
$0.50
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
November 1, 2021
Series J Preferred
N/A
$0.4375
July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
November 1, 2021
This is the 65th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corp.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-301394991.html
SOURCE Atlas Corp.