Orion Space Solutions' leadership in atmospheric science and space weather dynamics comes from our experience in developing the tools, models and data used to calculate and predict the impacts that a dynamic atmosphere has on the systems we rely on each day. As scientists and engineers, we understand what it takes to collect quality data and how to use it. We use that understanding to provide innovative solutions in the form of small satellites, miniaturized instruments, models, and data. (PRNewsfoto/Orion Space Solutions, LLC )