SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, is opening its first retail store in Texas, which leads the nation in hunting license holders at 1.12 million people. Located in the Grapevine Mills Premium Mall in the Dallas, TX area, the 1300sq/ft space will feature their entire assortment of Smart HD products along with an assortment of Night Vision and products in Mossy Oak camo patterns.
The availability of Mossy Oak camouflage patterns is thanks to the partnership between ATN and Mossy Oak. Mossy Oak is an industry-leading camouflage developer, providing patterns that allow customers to customize their hunting gear to their unique environment to increase effectiveness. While premium patterns typically cost extra, ATN makes Mossy Oak patterns available for no additional cost when purchasing their rifle scopes.
Since its founding in 1995, ATN has made its mission to revolutionize the industry and has succeeded, becoming the leading Tech Optics company leveraging innovation and expertise to create the best technology for their customers. This retail store is a sign of the rapid growth and expansion that ATN has experienced due to their industry-leading technology in scopes, goggles, binoculars, monoculars, and rangefinders with Smart HD Optics, Ultra HD 4k sensors, Night Vision, and Thermal Imaging.
The new store is a continuation of ATN's mission to bring feature-rich rifle scopes to the market. Innovation is central to ATN, and this new step allows the company to deliver the highest quality products to its customers in person.
About ATN: American Technology Network is an industry leader, innovative producer of rifle scopes for the 21st century. Founded in 1995, ATN has come to be known for dependable, quality products that enhance their customer's hunting experience and connect with the desires of hunting enthusiasts.
Scopes are user-friendly with Smart features, like allowing users to record video footage of their hunting experience. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series, and the ABL series. To learn more about ATN and see the full details of ATN's products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram
