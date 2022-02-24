GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atris Technology, LLC, a nationwide provider of software and services for financial institutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hogan Financial Systems, provider of operational and consulting services for community banks.
The acquisition furthers each organization's commitment to expand their respective portfolios of end-to-end retail banking solutions and services to increase value for existing and new customers.
"Hogan Financial Systems fits our growth strategy and will enable Atris to rapidly broaden our software and services offerings in the fast-changing SMB financial space," said Dan Roberts, Technology Director and Managing Partner at Atris. "Combining state-of-the-art retail banking software with experienced back-office and service-delivery teams will enable our clients to respond to new opportunities and threats as digital transformation takes greater priority in our sector."
Banking solutions from both companies are already closely aligned, including advanced teller automation, back-office automation, back-up and disaster recovery, and protection against ransomware.
"This convergence creates new opportunities for clients," added Scott McElhiney, Sales Manager and Partner at Atris. "A combined portfolio of software and managed services helps banks and credit unions reduce complexity and streamline vendor relationships."
The acquisition will have no direct impact on clients at Hogan Financial. Ken Hogan, founder and CEO, will remain onboard indefinitely, as an FI operations consultant for Atris. Clients will reap the benefits of complementary support teams, as well as new cloud banking services. Service reliability will also improve due to expanded, geographically diverse, secure data processing facilities.
"We know Atris well and have worked alongside them for several years now," said Ken Hogan, founder and CEO, Hogan Financial Systems. "We share the same values and ongoing commitment to our respective customers, and we are thrilled to add Atris' competencies and extensive expertise to serve our customers better."
About Atris Technology, LLC
Atris Technology, LLC is a provider of software automation that enables banks and credit unions to successfully compete in the rapidly changing financial marketplace. Key solutions include branch automation, real-time EFT processing, and IT security solutions. Teller image capture and remote-deposit processing exemplify its progressive delivery solutions. Atris is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, serving clients nationwide.
More information about Atris Technology, LLC can be found at http://www.atris.com.
About Hogan Financial Systems, Inc.
Hogan Financial Systems, Inc. provides hosting, operation, and management of core IT infrastructure systems for community banks throughout the United States. Services include secure protection against ransomware, item processing, check processing, disaster recovery, and ATM debit-card authorization. Additionally, Hogan Financial allows banks to enjoy the benefits of an in-house and competitively priced solution that guarantees data integrity and SOC 2 compliance. Hogan Financial is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.
More information about Hogan Financial Systems, Inc. can be found at http://www.hoganfin.com.
