COLUMBIA, S.C., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates is pleased to announce the hiring of attorney Bennett Casto. He comes to the firm with more than 13 years' experience as a public defender, and will be practicing in all areas of personal injury law.
Casto most recently served as Head Public Defender for Saluda, Edgefield, and McCormick counties.
"My job as a public defender required me to travel to rural courthouses and jails, meeting people wherever they happened to be. I enjoyed helping those who were in desperate need of legal counsel," said Casto.
Casto says his new role as a personal injury attorney will allow him to continue practicing law in a meaningful way.
"I became a lawyer because I truly wanted to help people and make a difference. I still feel that same way, and I believe personal injury law is a great way to serve others. I love helping clients on a personal level, especially when they're experiencing times of extreme difficulty and challenge."
Casto is looking forward to working alongside his new colleagues at McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates.
"I knew that if I wanted to move into a different practice area then I wanted to work with some of the best in the business. McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates has an outstanding reputation in the field of personal injury and workers' compensation law."
Casto is a member of the South Carolina Bar, the Lexington County Bar Association, the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the South Carolina Public Defenders Association.
He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Corporate Communication from the College of Charleston (2002) and a Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law (2007), where he was involved with Moot Court.
About McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates
With offices in Aiken, Camden, Columbia, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Sumter, the personal injury attorneys at McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates are ready to serve you. The firm specializes in all areas of personal injury, including drunk driving accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, or to receive a free case evaluation, call 1-803-590-9243.
