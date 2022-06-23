Strategy Law, LLP is pleased to congratulate Tax Attorney, Caroline Chen on receiving tenure at San Jose State University.
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caroline Chen has received tenure at San Jose State University ("SJSU") and will be promoted to Associate Professor at the Lucas College and Graduate School of Business at San Jose State University where she has been teaching corporate, individual and international tax in the graduate and undergraduate programs since August 2016.
Caroline is of counsel with Strategy Law, LLP. She has extensive experience with corporate, individual and international tax related issues at both federal and state levels and spent over 12 years working for the Internal Revenue Service and has been able to bring that knowledge to our clients. She is active in the local media and is frequently interviewed by various Bay Area news agencies about tax issues.
"We are very happy for Caroline to achieve this wonderful prestige from San Jose State University" said Managing Partner Tamara Pow. "She is a very accomplished person and we at Strategy Law are fortunate to have her on our team."
About Strategy Law, LLP
Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business and Entity Formations, Business Transactions, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, and Employment Law.
For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to http://www.strategylaw.com.
