LOMBARD, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CASA was founded in 1993 and is the organizing body for 31 CASA programs in 54 counties in Illinois that recruit, train, and manage over 2,500 CASA volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in court. Illinois CASA promotes advocacy so that all children thrive in a safe, permanent, and loving home.
Chantelle has spent most of her career representing children and families. She started as a Guardian ad litem with the Cook County Public Guardian's Office, representing over 200 children in the foster care system. She then became the supervisor of the DuPage County Public Defender Juvenile Division, representing minors in criminal delinquency proceedings and parents in abuse and neglect cases. She then transitioned into private practice with A. Traub & Associates representing families in divorce and serving as a Guardian ad Litem for children in contested custody cases.
Chantelle is now serving as a GAL in DuPage, Cook, and Will counties. Chantelle served as the court-appointed Guardian ad Litem in DuPage County in abuse and neglect court, representing over 300 children during that time. Chantelle continues to represent parents in DCFS investigations and juvenile court cases. Chantelle's advocacy includes her appointment to the Illinois CASA Board and appointment to the Illinois Children's Justice Task Force, a multidisciplinary, legislatively mandated advisory group that is charged with making recommendations to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) directed at improving investigative, administrative, and judicial handling of child abuse cases in a manner that limits additional trauma to the child victim.
An active member of the legal community, Chantelle has served on the Board of Governors for the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). She is also a member of the DuPage County Bar Association (DCBA) and is a Past President of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers and served on the Board of the DuPage County Bar Foundation. Chantelle has received many accolades in her career, including the DCBA Pro Bono Service awards. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star from 2012-2021.
"Chantelle is an outstanding attorney, and she plays an integral role at A. Traub & Associates. We recognize and appreciate her commitment and dedication to advocating for children's rights. We look forward to a bright 2021 by working together for our clients' best interests," Partner Angel M. Traub commented.
About A. Traub & Associates
The skilled legal team at A. Traub & Associates handles family law matters related to: Divorce; Allocation of parental responsibilities (child custody); Child support; Parentage and fathers' rights; Adoption; and Guardianships. They also offer a full range of estate planning services, including wills and trusts, powers of attorney, as well as real estate, criminal defense (adult and juvenile), and business law cases.
To learn more about A. Traub & Associates, visit https://www.atclaw.com/ or call 630-426-0196.
Media Contact
Jennifer Gavigan, OVC Lawyer Marketing, 630-635-8000, jennifer@ovclawyermarketing.com
SOURCE A. Traub & Associates